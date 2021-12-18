Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 30 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Comments / 0