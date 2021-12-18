ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 10:17:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-20 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain may linger in some locations where temperatures remain right around or just below freezing through midnight before precipitation changes over the rain. Little to no additional ice accumulation expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 05:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Possible additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Newport, Chewelah, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 30 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 10:17:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Easternmost beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern-most beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet later this evening. * WHERE...Beaches of the north-central coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy