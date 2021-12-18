Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain may linger in some locations where temperatures remain right around or just below freezing through midnight before precipitation changes over the rain. Little to no additional ice accumulation expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO