ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-19 07:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain may linger in some locations where temperatures remain right around or just below freezing through midnight before precipitation changes over the rain. Little to no additional ice accumulation expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 05:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Possible additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Newport, Chewelah, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 30 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Culebra North Central#Northwest High Surf#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading DOT mobile apps. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with 7 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Locally up to 2 feet along the Sierra crest above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow through Sunday, with some areas above 7000 receiving additional accumulations of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult impossible, especially for areas above 7000 feet through Thursday. By Friday, travel will be difficult at all elevations. Periodic road closures may be possible during heaviest snowfall rates. Gusty winds and large waves will create hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain below 7000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday before changing to all snow late Thursday. There may be a brief break in heavier snowfall rates Friday afternoon.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:36:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .An elevated north-northeast swell will hold into Thursday. Strong trade winds will contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough conditions. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 4000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total new snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest of 30 to 50 mph, mainly in exposed locations, will lead to low visibilities due to blowing and drifting snow, at times. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches are likely above 4000 foot elevations along with wind gusts 20 to 40 mph from the west- southwest, mainly in exposed locations, during the advisory time period. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and higher portions of Highway 89 east of McCloud and west of Pondosa. Roadways above 4000 feet will also be affected, including the Mount Shasta Ski Park Road and the Everitt Memorial Highway. This includes mountain areas above 4000 feet in South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County including Mount Shasta, Mount Eddy, Castle Lake, Ash Creek Butte, and the Mount Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s commute as well as Thursday morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snowfall with lower snow levels is likely between the 24th and the 30th of December. Be sure to check for additional details as that time frame nears because travel is likely to be significantly affected by winter weather, at times, during that time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet later this evening. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast, North Central and Culebra Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 06:57:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-22 23:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact north shores of American Samoa due to a long period north swell. * TIMING...through Thursday. * IMPACTS...High surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 654 TAEAO ASO LULU TESEMA 22 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu e 10 i le 12 futu le maualuluga o le a aafia ai talafatai i matu o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:36:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .An elevated north-northeast swell will hold into Thursday. Strong trade winds will contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough conditions. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet later this evening. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern Puerto Rico and northern Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information...forecasts...and warnings. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Uinta County Wyoming. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday evening through Friday morning, and could impact peak holiday travel times.
UINTA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy