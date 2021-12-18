High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 4000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total new snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest of 30 to 50 mph, mainly in exposed locations, will lead to low visibilities due to blowing and drifting snow, at times. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches are likely above 4000 foot elevations along with wind gusts 20 to 40 mph from the west- southwest, mainly in exposed locations, during the advisory time period. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and higher portions of Highway 89 east of McCloud and west of Pondosa. Roadways above 4000 feet will also be affected, including the Mount Shasta Ski Park Road and the Everitt Memorial Highway. This includes mountain areas above 4000 feet in South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County including Mount Shasta, Mount Eddy, Castle Lake, Ash Creek Butte, and the Mount Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s commute as well as Thursday morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snowfall with lower snow levels is likely between the 24th and the 30th of December. Be sure to check for additional details as that time frame nears because travel is likely to be significantly affected by winter weather, at times, during that time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

