Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading DOT mobile apps. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with 7 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Locally up to 2 feet along the Sierra crest above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow through Sunday, with some areas above 7000 receiving additional accumulations of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult impossible, especially for areas above 7000 feet through Thursday. By Friday, travel will be difficult at all elevations. Periodic road closures may be possible during heaviest snowfall rates. Gusty winds and large waves will create hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain below 7000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday before changing to all snow late Thursday. There may be a brief break in heavier snowfall rates Friday afternoon.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO