Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 10:17:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain may linger in some locations where temperatures remain right around or just below freezing through midnight before precipitation changes over the rain. Little to no additional ice accumulation expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 05:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Possible additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Newport, Chewelah, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 30 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading DOT mobile apps. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with 7 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Locally up to 2 feet along the Sierra crest above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow through Sunday, with some areas above 7000 receiving additional accumulations of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult impossible, especially for areas above 7000 feet through Thursday. By Friday, travel will be difficult at all elevations. Periodic road closures may be possible during heaviest snowfall rates. Gusty winds and large waves will create hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain below 7000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday before changing to all snow late Thursday. There may be a brief break in heavier snowfall rates Friday afternoon.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 23:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 23:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 10:17:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northern beaches of St Thomas. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet later this evening. * WHERE...Beaches of the north-central coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information...forecasts...and warnings. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Uinta County Wyoming. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday evening through Friday morning, and could impact peak holiday travel times.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 23:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

