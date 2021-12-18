ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out for these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Wondering if you have a cold or the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus?

Well, based on the top five symptoms according to the Zoe Covid Study , it might be hard to tell.

The British symptom study utilized data uploaded to an app by residents of London, where omicron is spreading rapidly and is expected to be the dominant variant by Christmas, according to Professor Tim Spector, the study’s lead scientist.

Scientists use ostrich cells to create masks that glow when they detect COVID-19

Researchers looked at symptoms reported between Oct. 3-10 when the delta variant was dominant and compared those to the most recent period, Dec. 3-10, when omicron was spreading rapidly.

The top five symptoms reported in December were:

  1. Runny nose
  2. Headache
  3. Fatigue (either mild or severe)
  4. Sneezing
  5. Sore throat

“As our latest data shows, omicron symptoms are predominantly cold symptoms, runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing, so people should stay at home as it might well be COVID,” Spector said. “We are also seeing two to three times as many mild infections in people with boosters in omicron areas as we do in delta variant areas, but they are still very protective and a vital weapon.”

The cold-like symptoms reported three days after a positive test, were not vastly different from those of the delta variant, researchers found. The early data suggests that omicron arrives with symptoms distinct from earlier variants, which caused more flu-like, initial symptoms.

Experts warn that it’s too early to assume that omicron, which is highly transmissible and heavily mutated, will end up being a mild variant.

“In the New Year cases could hit a peak higher than anything we’ve ever seen before,” Spector said of the variant’s spread in the UK.

Omicron spreading in the U.S.

President Joe Biden’s administration has resisted tightening any restrictions, but also sketched out dire scenarios for the unvaccinated in a plea for hesitant Americans to get the shot.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death, for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday, echoing the president’s own comments earlier this week.

The new variant is already in “full force” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with new cases hitting a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday. But new hospitalizations and deaths – so far – are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

The coronavirus also interrupted sports in the U.S. again. The NFL announced Friday that three games would be pushed from the weekend to next week because of outbreaks. The league has not specified whether the cases came from the omicron variant.

The Radio City Rockettes called off four performances scheduled for Friday because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. Hours later, the Rockettes canceled the rest of this season’s performances “due to increasing challenges from the pandemic.” The popular holiday program generally has four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Dr. Stanley Weiss, a Rutgers University epidemiology professor, said officials need to react faster, citing a willingness to redefine fully vaccinated to include booster shots, for example.

“Everyone wants us to be through with this pandemic, but in order to get us through it, we can’t ignore the realities of what’s going on and what is needed,” Weiss said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 41

Kris Cox
1d ago

all symptoms of the common cold and guess what folks to date it has been proven to be no worse than the common cold but you sheep better go run and get you or whatever number booster you're up for right now then wrap yourself back up with some bubble wrap and hide back under your bed

Reply(3)
16
Tony Little
2d ago

it's Christmas season so I have a song 🎵 The doctors are coming to town, they could tell if you're vaccinated they could tell if you're not. You better watch out for the shot before you get a clot. Oh you better watch out you better not die u better not get covid I'm telling you why. The doctors are coming to town.

Reply(3)
15
Fed Up American.
1d ago

I have this Covid stuff figured out.It starts as a common cold ok. The you don't take anything to feel better, next it turns into pneumonia and you don't get it caught in time.Dr. puts you in hospital on ventilator till you either beat it or you die. New variant is just a more sever cold and if the Dr. doesn't treat you for the cold you will be tested and have Covid or what ever they call the new cold 2 shots and a booster and people are still dying Stop believing ever thing Brandon and Fauci are telling you. They are getting richer every shot you get.Better yet stop importing everything from China and start producing the stuff people need in the United States.snf guess whatall these strange diseases would not be in this country.Better yet stop all ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS from coming into the country and bringing diseases back that we haven't had for years.Democratic Dictatorship has to stop soon or they are going to be the only ones living

Reply
8
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman suffers from COVID side effect that makes everything smell like cigarette smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine what it would be like if everything around you smelled like garbage, or chemicals, or even cigarette smoke. Unfortunately, that is a reality for hundreds of thousands of people who have recovered from COVID-19. Lisa Sabol stayed home until she was fully vaccinated. She practiced social distancing and wore her mask, but in August, she still ended up with COVID.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
