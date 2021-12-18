ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Hawaii runner on track to run marathons in 50 states for the third time

By Linda Dela Cruz, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PJTc_0dQe5tvB00

HONOLULU ( KHON ) — Hawaii resident Glen Marumoto is on a mission to run a marathon in all 50 states – for the third time.

He is in this year’s Honolulu Marathon but he says it doesn’t even count towards his marathon goal since he has run it at least a dozen times before.

A graduate of the Air Force Academy and Air Force Institute of Technology, his last station was in Hawaii when he retired from the Air Force after 28 years. After that he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and now works for the Department of Defense as a resource advisor for the 154th Wing with the Hawaii Air National Guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Paul Revere family artifacts found in attic sold for $20K

“It’s more of a goal thing being a retired officer and a military officer,” said Glen Marumoto. “Being goal oriented. It kind of comes with the territory. I like to have goals out there. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t be doing this.”

His next marathon is the 4th Annual Hawai’i Bird Conservation Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 19.

He is a member of the Marathon Maniacs at the titanium level which is their highest level of membership. To be at the titanium level you either need to run 52 marathons in a year; run marathons in 30 different states and/or countries in a year; or run marathons in 20 different countries in a year.

He said he is the only titanium Maniac in Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Wounded warrior from Oahu faces test during Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For one veteran from Oahu, the 2021 Honolulu Marathon was a testament to strength and determination. Garrett Ikilani is a wounded warrior. In 2016 he had a brain aneurysm while stationed in New Mexico and lost his ability to walk. More than 14,000 participants and their supporters...
HONOLULU, HI
Shape Magazine

This Runner Finished Out a Marathon with Poop Running Down Her Leg

Runners know that you can do just about everything to prepare for a race, but sometimes, your body has other plans on the big day. Whether you face an unexpected injury or you don't quite hit your target marks, sometimes, sh*t just happens. In the case of one marathon runner, her pre-race meal choice of mushroom pasta led to her running almost an entire marathon with poop running down her leg. And yes, she shared the photos on Instagram in all their graphic glory.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Revere
walls102.com

Zebras on the run for months in Maryland have been captured

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Two zebras running loose since they escaped a Maryland farm about four months ago have been caught. The Washington Post reports that Prince George’s County Animal Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture weren’t involved in the capture, but were told Monday that the animals returned to their herd last week. The zebras fled in late August from a herd of about 40 zebras being moved from Florida to a farm in Upper Marlboro. They were a trio until one got caught in an illegal trap on a neighbor’s property and died. Owner Jerry Holly’s lawyer says animal cruelty charges filed against him have no merit.
MARYLAND STATE
Fresno Bee

Tourist from California gets stranded alone on Hawaii trail, officials say

A woman visiting Hawaii from California became stranded alone on a hiking trail when she tripped and hurt her ankle, fire officials said. The 31-year-old was hiking alone on Friday, Dec. 3, and hurt her right ankle, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. She called 911 at about 10 a.m. for help because she couldn’t make it back down the mountain on her own.
suffolkcountyny.gov

Suffolk County Running Marathon

The Office of Women’s Services participates in this year Suffolk County Running Marathon in collaboration with Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project. Thank you to all the veteran women for their service and participation. We thank the following sponsors:. FIDELIS CARE. PURE MAMOGRAPHY. SUFFOLK COUNTY WOMEN BUSINESS ENTERPRISE.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honolulu Marathon#Weather#Khon#The Air Force Academy#The Department Of Defense#Nexstar Media Inc
TODAY.com

Mom of 8 completely transforms health, runs NYC Marathon

Throughout each of her pregnancies, Liz Fanco felt so sick. She experienced hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe vomiting, nausea, weight loss and an electrolyte imbalance in pregnancy. That meant she’d often lose weight. But after each baby was born, she’d regain what she lost. After eight children, Fanco weighed close to 300 pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
bkreader.com

Follow Along: Brooklyn Family Hits the Road for 6-Month Tour of U.S.

Brooklynites Jinyen and Chris Carew decided a few months ago that the time was right to live out a long-held dream. They sold everything they owned and with their two daughters, Li-Yen, 11, and Brook Lyn, 9, bought a 31-foot motorhome to travel across the country for six months. Before...
BROOKLYN, NY
KGUN 9

You can take a trip around the entire U.S. by train for just $1,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The travel bug is biting hard these days. Nearly two years...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy