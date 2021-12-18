ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Everything you need to know about Saturday night's Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch

By Josh Peter, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch Saturday night has been aptly billed as “Leave No Doubt.’’

There’s certainly doubt headed into this one.

In their first fight, Paul (4-0, 3 KO’s) passed his toughest test yet in the boxing ring when he won by split decision Aug. 29 over Woodley (0-1), the former UFC champion. But Paul did not win convincingly.

In fact, it was Woodley, 39, who had Paul, 24, on the ropes, literally and figuratively, before Paul recovered and prevailed on two of the three judges’ scorecards. Can Paul survive another barrage from Woodley?

And, can Woodley be in top form despite taking the fight on short notice after Tommy Fury withdrew with a “medical condition?’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcKa1_0dQe5okm00
Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 29, 2021 in Cleveland. Jason Miller, Getty Images

He has had less than two weeks to train specifically for this fight. But he has more than pride to fight for after Paul sweetened the deal by offering Woodley an extra $500,000 if he can knock out Paul.

Here's what you need to know about the Paul-Woodley fight:

When will the Paul-Woodley fight begin?

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where will the Paul-Woodley fight take place?

The fight will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

How can I watch the fight?

The fight will be available for $59.99 through Showtime PPV and FITE.tv

Full Fight card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 192-pound catchweight, 8 rounds.

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez, lightweight, 10 rounds

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweight, 4 rounds

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweight, 10 rounds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Everything you need to know about Saturday night's Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Some Of The Memes Directed At Tyron Woodley After His KO Are Absolutely Savage

Tyron Woodley has suffered yet another loss at the hands of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and social media users have wasted no time in whipping up some hilarious memes. Former UFC champion Woodley was brutally KO'd in the sixth round of their rematch, copping a huge overhand right to the chin which sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap.
UFC
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Miriam Gutiérrez
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
New York Post

Tyron Woodley’s mom goes ballistic over Jake Paul fight question

@coverageworld TYRONWOODLEY ‘s MOM EXPLODES AFTER BEING ASKED “WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TYRONWOODLEY TONIGHT” JAKEPAUL 12.18.21 COVERAGEWORLD ♬ original sound – COVERAGEWORLD. Tyron Woodley’s mom was filled with emotions after her son’s knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night. During the fight,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#Need To Know#Boxing#Combat#Ufc#Paul 24#Showtime#Paul Woodley
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Tyron Woodley draws medical suspension after Jake Paul knockout loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces a two-month sit after being knocked out by Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley has been suspended for 60 days by the Florida State Boxing Commission, which oversaw the Showtime pay-per-view event he and Paul headlined at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Medical...
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
SPORTbible

Jake Paul Says He Wants To Play In The NFL

Jake Paul says he wants to have a crack at playing in the NFL once his boxing career wraps up. Having just knocked out former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber is currently undefeated inside the ring but believes his skills can translate onto the football field. Appearing on his...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

323K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy