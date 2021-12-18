The Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch Saturday night has been aptly billed as “Leave No Doubt.’’

There’s certainly doubt headed into this one.

In their first fight, Paul (4-0, 3 KO’s) passed his toughest test yet in the boxing ring when he won by split decision Aug. 29 over Woodley (0-1), the former UFC champion. But Paul did not win convincingly.

In fact, it was Woodley, 39, who had Paul, 24, on the ropes, literally and figuratively, before Paul recovered and prevailed on two of the three judges’ scorecards. Can Paul survive another barrage from Woodley?

And, can Woodley be in top form despite taking the fight on short notice after Tommy Fury withdrew with a “medical condition?’’

Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 29, 2021 in Cleveland. Jason Miller, Getty Images

He has had less than two weeks to train specifically for this fight. But he has more than pride to fight for after Paul sweetened the deal by offering Woodley an extra $500,000 if he can knock out Paul.

Here's what you need to know about the Paul-Woodley fight:

When will the Paul-Woodley fight begin?

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where will the Paul-Woodley fight take place?

The fight will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

How can I watch the fight?

The fight will be available for $59.99 through Showtime PPV and FITE.tv

Full Fight card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, 192-pound catchweight, 8 rounds.

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez, lightweight, 10 rounds

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweight, 4 rounds

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweight, 10 rounds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Everything you need to know about Saturday night's Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch