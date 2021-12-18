ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Michael temporarily closed by COVID

By Jennifer Biggs
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen is temporarily closed; co-owner Andy Ticer says the restaurant could reopen on Dec. 20.

And yes, it’s because of COVID.

“We had a handful of positives so we decided we’d just close, look at it again on Tuesday, though we might end up staying closed until after Christmas,” Ticer said.

The employees, about five of them, were vaccinated.

“No one is really very sick, but we had the positives so we decided to close,” Ticer said. “We’re paying them, and the FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act) has expired, so we won’t be getting any kind of tax credit for it.”

As the threat of the fast-spreading Omicron variant looms and positive numbers are again rising locally, it’s reasonable to assume that other businesses will find themselves with positive employees and tough decisions to make.

“Some businesses, you can work from home, but we can’t,” Ticer said. “We’re going to get positives, no doubt about that.

Some companies are going to choose to pay their people and others won’t be able. What if it happens again and again and again? We’ll pay them, but unless government relief is  reinstated, we’ll pay them and then we’ll go broke.”

The restaurant on Brookhaven Circle is the first Ticer and his partner Michael Hudman opened, back in 2008. They now own it as well as Hog and Hominy just across the street and Catherine & Mary’s, The Gray Canary, Bishop and Little Bettie inside Wiseacre, all Downtown, plus Josephine Estelle in New Orleans.

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen is closed Sunday and Monday. It closed on Thursday for COVID.

“We have enough staff to run the restaurant, so we might reopen like we normally would on Tuesday. We’ll test everyone first and of course the people who already tested positive will stay out for 10 days,” Ticer said. “But we might just decide to stay closed until after Christmas regardless. We haven’t really decided for sure.”

