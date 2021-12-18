ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Gas explosion in Karachi sewer kills at least 12

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan's largest city,...

www.oleantimesherald.com

NBC News

At least four dead after gas explosion in Sicily

“The local representative for the Civil Protection reports that four victims have been ascertained,” Sicily’s Civil protection said in a tweet. Rescuers thought a total of 11 people had been hit by the explosion, the captain of the local fire fighters, Giuseppe Merendino, said earlier on Sunday. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Huge explosion of gas that was trapped in Karachi sewage system kills 12 and injures eleven more in Pakistan

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in southern Pakistani killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others on Saturday, police and health officials said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

At least 77 dead in Haiti gas explosion. Death toll could rise

The death toll from a gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti’s second-largest city continued to mount Wednesday after one hospital registered two overnight deaths and the leading disaster coordinator for the northern region confirmed 75 casualties. Jean Henri Petit, who heads the Office of Civil Protection for the North region,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

At least seven UN peacekeepers killed, 3 injured by explosive device in Mali

New York [US], December 8 (ANI): At least seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when their convoy struck an improvised explosive device, MINUSMA said in a statement. "This morning, the MINUSMA logistic convoy en route from Douentza...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

NYC Mom Throws 3 Kids Out 2nd Story Window in Narrow Escape From Flames

Children had to be thrown out of their second-story window as flames engulfed their Bronx home just days before Christmas. Firefighters sprayed water on the charcoaled house on Story Avenue in Castle Hill on Monday night, putting out the last pockets of fire that broke out earlier in the afternoon. They say the blaze started on the first floor before spreading quickly to the third, and the Salcedo family barely escaped with their lives.
BRONX, NY
CBS Denver

House Fire Spreads To 2 Other Homes In Littleton, ‘Ember Shower’ Forces A Dozen Other Families To Evacuate

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Early Sunday morning, an accidental fire destroyed two homes, caused massive damage to a third, and forced approximately a dozen other homes to be evacuated, as gusty winds created a “dense ember shower” in the Roxborough neighborhood of Littleton. (credit: West Metro Fire) “It was pretty bad,” said a neighbor, who wished to be identified as Dave. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue) “I woke up about 2:30 a.m. because of the smell of smoke. Checked my own house, then looked out my south bedroom window and saw flames going way above the roofs of the houses,” he said. When crews first...
LITTLETON, CO
The Independent

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash: Everything we know about the gunning down of a passenger plane

Seven years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.What do we know?On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur under the flight number MH17 at an altitude of 33,000 feet. It was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine that day. MH17 crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.Five countries – the Netherlands, Australia,...
ACCIDENTS
Times-Herald

Two charged after Miami airport brawl

Authorities say two travelers are facing charges following a brawl with police at Miami International Airport. (Dec. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e51fdabd60f346748a9d8dda5aff169d.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Shoreditch: Man, 32, dies after being struck by falling object at London construction site

A 32-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling object at a construction site in London. Police were called to the scene in East Road just before 1.30pm on Tuesday after reports of the horror accident. An air ambulance also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.Social media footage showed fire services deploying a ladder to reach the site as construction workers watched in shock. @SkyNews Something big is happening in Shoreditch at the moment. pic.twitter.com/M2EOQyZcwV— Akikur Choudhury (@AkikurChoudhury) December 21, 2021Police have informed the man’s next of kin and have...
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Marine Vet thwarts Armed Robber at gas station. Thank God no one was hurt.

Watching this video in slow motion, you'll see two masked men one obviously armed enter the gas station/ convenience store, as the U.S. Marine vet turns to exit and notices the two. He hesitates for a slip second to surprise the first suspect by reaching to grab his gun and shove it up. As he does, the gunman retracts and pulls the gun away. In the next frame you see the gun, still in his hand aimed at the floor as the Marine takes the suspect down and the second thief flees out the door.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Afghan Taliban Stop Pakistan Army From Fencing International Border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has always contested...
WORLD
The Independent

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in southern Pakistan city

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in a southern Pakistani city killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi The powerful blast destroyed the HBL bank building. Video footage aired by local television stations showed the entire structure of the Shershah branch was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 18 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi's industrial area, police said. A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan's largest lender, could have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

At least 60 people killed in Haiti fuel truck explosion

More than 60 people have died after a fuel truck overturned and exploded in Haiti’s second-largest city Cap-Haitien, the country’s health ministry has announced. The death toll is expected to rise after the truck carrying gasoline overturned at about midnight in the area of Sanmarie on the eastern end of the city, according to local media.
ACCIDENTS

