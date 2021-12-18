ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Pet of the Week: Enjoy the Christmas lights with Louie!

By Olivia Law
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Louie!

According to Ruttkay, Louie is a 1.5-2-year-old Shepherd/Collie mix. This medium energy dude loves spending time with his people, is smart and has a humble nature. He’s also quite skillful on his leash.

This intelligent fellow will surely make an excellent therapy, companion or hiking dog!

Louie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax).

Animal shelter staff and volunteers work with their dogs to make sure they are accustomed to being around people, walking on a leash and practicing good behavior. Several of the shelter’s canine friends have even been “hired” to work as therapy and special needs service dogs.

Please consider adopting to give a rescued pet a chance at a happy and healthy life.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or visit them at 935 Convent Rd. NE. Reach them by email at cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com .

The Cullman Tribune

‘It’s given me a lot of joy’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman native Taylor LeShea Allen started her business Crew Collective Co. in October 2021 after the loss of her baby boy Crew, who was born with chromosomal disease Trisomy 18. Allen began her woodworking business as an outlet for her grief. The first message on her website is, “On May 3, 2021, we had the most beautiful baby boy, Crew, who stayed with us for two hours before he entered the gates of Heaven. Our heartbeat behind Crew Collective Co. is not only to love and serve the people of our community, but to share with others the hope we...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Elementary welcomes new holiday tradition—a Christmas Tree Trail!

VINEMONT, Ala. – This Christmas season, Vinemont Elementary School (VES) has announced a new tradition. The brand-new holiday project, the VES Christmas Tree Trail, is now located directly in front of the elementary school and features at least eight Christmas trees that have been decorated with ornaments made by students for the holiday season. Instructional Tech. Support Specialist for Vinemont Elementary, Mandy Redding, shared with The Tribune, “The Christmas Tree Trail is intended to promote the Christmas Spirit among our school and community. There are also trees decorated in memory of Savanna Davis, a second-grade teacher who we lost to COVID...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Over 800 seniors pack out Stonebridge Farms for annual Christmas party

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Senior Center held its Christmas party at Stonebridge Farms Friday for the first time in two years. The performing band was “Behind the Times.” The room was packed with over 800 seniors and community officials. The Stonebridge staff provided pie and drinks before the director of the Commission of Aging Stephanie Lawson welcomed everyone. Lawson thanked the many sponsors of the event and the members of the Commission on Aging, saying, “These ladies have a passion like no other and they work hard daily to provide service to you, our seniors. Commission of Aging appreciates...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Elementary students help spread love of reading with donation to the Imagination Library

CULLMAN, Ala. – West Elementary’s sixth graders on Thursday presented a donation to the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County.  Vice President of the Friends, Oakleigh Calahan, accepted the check on behalf of the organization. In the spirit of giving, the students raised the money to donate to the Cullman County Imagination Library, an organization that mails books to children under age 5 every month, as part of their Christmas celebration. Each child was encouraged to donate just one dollar to the cause, and many children even brought in a few extra. Working together, the students raised over $190 to...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Electric Co-op HUG program assists neighbors in need

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Home Utility Gift (HUG) allows participants to help other’s by paying their Cullman EC bill. The HUG program was started in the 2007 holiday season, but HUG payments became popular year-round as a method to assist others who are struggling financially due to a lost job, the death of a family member, house fire or other disaster or simply as an act of kindness. Communications Manager of Cullman EC Brian Lacy stated that before the program began, customers would often come to the office to try to pay the bill of a friend in need....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Kids Loving Kids serves over 1000 families in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Kids Loving Kids held three giveaways over the weekend at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Spirit Life Church in Cullman and Worship Life Church in Jasper. The organization received donations from several new donors this year. The group received a grant from Walker Area Community Foundation to buy hygiene products like deodorant, body wash and toothpaste. Founder Pam Dodd said that the Jasper church had about 60 volunteers for the giveaway who directed traffic, passed out food and toys and formed prayer teams. Raising Arrows and Worship Life Church fed hot meals to all families who came...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont writer Hallie Christensen now a published author

VINEMONT, Ala. – A Vinemont native’s middle-grade novel was recently published through Sweetwater Books. Her book, “Enchanted Misadventures with Great-Aunt Poppy,” released Oct. 12, is available for purchase now on Amazon.  Hallie Christensen grew up in Cullman County surrounded by professional storytellers–her family.  She received her BA in English with a minor in Italian while attending The University of Alabama and her MA in English instruction from Faulkner University. “My life’s background helped to influence my writing and creativity,” Christensen said. “While growing up, I attended Young Authors conferences, played in a marching band, tried my luck as a magician, became a Junior...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sheriff’s Rodeo features sold out crowds

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 2021 Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo was an overwhelming success.  The rodeo had sold out crowds on both Friday and Saturday nights, according to Sheriff Matt Gentry.  “The venue was at full capacity each night with ‘standing room only,’” Gentry said. “Even the parking lots were full. This year’s Rodeo was such a blessing.”  Gentry said each year, the rodeo has become the heartbeat of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.  “It was great having students back in person at the Special Needs Rodeo, and the community turnout at all the events was incredible,” Gentry said. “I am grateful for all the hard work our deputies have put in to make the rodeo possible. I am also so thankful for all the sponsors; without them the rodeo would not be possible.” Gentry shared that he is humbled by the continued support of the citizens here in Cullman County.  “This past weekend was another reason I am convinced that we live in the greatest county in the State of Alabama,” Gentry said. “Thank you all.” To view the photo album of this event, click here. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Elks Lodge collecting donations for Kentucky disaster relief

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Elks Lodge is currently accepting donations of items, as well as monetary donations for their disaster relief fund directed towards the tornado victims in Kentucky.  R.E. Garrison Trucking has already donated an 18-wheeler and driver to transport the donated items.  The lodge is collecting donations Dec. 14-16 with the 18-wheeler departing on Friday for Benton, Kentucky. Collection times are from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the lodge located on Brantley Ave below the Bill Smith Buick GMC dealership.  Items needed include water, both bottled and in gallons, non-perishable food items, blankets, pillows, pillowcases, baby food, baby formula, diapers, toiletry items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene items, adult diapers, first aid items including pain and fever reducers, cleaning supplies such as Clorox, garbage bags, pet food, etc.  Monetary donations can also be donated online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief (Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund) or can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge.  Clothes are not requested at this time.  For more information contact Disaster Relief Coordinator Gwen Parker, at 256-347-1545 or gbparkercullman@att.net.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman announces designer for skateboard park, plans for water park continue to grow

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening announced plans for a skateboard park to be built adjacent to Depot Park downtown. California-based Spohn Ranch Inc. was named as the designer for the park. On its website, Spohn Ranch boasts “three decades of municipal skatepark projects, spanning 40+ states, 15+ countries and a variety of corporate clients including Red Bull and Vans, Spohn Ranch’s skatepark designers and skatepark builders have mastered a broad range of techniques specific to creating the highest-quality wheel-focused terrain possible.” The council also approved a change order in the amount of $37,240 for additional structural supports...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Eagle Awareness Weekends in Guntersville planned for January and February

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Lake Guntersville State Park will host its popular Eagle Awareness Weekends starting in January 2022, through February 2022. The events will feature live bird demonstrations, programs delivered by notable speakers and guided field trips to view eagles in their natural habitat. The Eagle Awareness Weekends began in 1985 to coincide with a bald eagle restoration program in Alabama. A loss of habitat, pesticide use and poaching had pushed eagle populations to the brink of extinction nationwide. Alabama’s restoration project began in 1984 by the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries’ Nongame Wildlife Program. From 1985-91, 91 bald eagles were released throughout...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
