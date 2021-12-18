Pet of the Week: Enjoy the Christmas lights with Louie!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Louie!

According to Ruttkay, Louie is a 1.5-2-year-old Shepherd/Collie mix. This medium energy dude loves spending time with his people, is smart and has a humble nature. He’s also quite skillful on his leash.

This intelligent fellow will surely make an excellent therapy, companion or hiking dog!

Louie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax).

Animal shelter staff and volunteers work with their dogs to make sure they are accustomed to being around people, walking on a leash and practicing good behavior. Several of the shelter’s canine friends have even been “hired” to work as therapy and special needs service dogs.

Please consider adopting to give a rescued pet a chance at a happy and healthy life.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or visit them at 935 Convent Rd. NE. Reach them by email at cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com .

