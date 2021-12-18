ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

Vinemont Elementary welcomes new holiday tradition—a Christmas Tree Trail!

By Ashlyn Grey
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
VINEMONT, Ala. – This Christmas season, Vinemont Elementary School (VES) has announced a new tradition. The brand-new holiday project, the VES Christmas Tree Trail, is now located directly in front of the elementary school and features at least eight Christmas trees that have been decorated with ornaments made by students for the holiday season.

Instructional Tech. Support Specialist for Vinemont Elementary, Mandy Redding, shared with The Tribune, “The Christmas Tree Trail is intended to promote the Christmas Spirit among our school and community. There are also trees decorated in memory of Savanna Davis, a second-grade teacher who we lost to COVID complications, and Christian Hart, a beloved Vinemont student who passed away in an accident.”

Redding continued, “In addition to decorating the grade level trees, each grade level chose one or two Christmas songs and sang them in front of their decorated tree for our school Christmas video. Vinemont Elementary School faculty and staff, as well as our students, are grateful to Marvin’s for donating all of our trees this year.”

Community members are invited and encouraged to visit after school hours before dark, and on weekends to see the decorated trees. Vinemont Elementary School is located at 105 High School Rd, Vinemont, AL 35179 .

West Elementary students help spread love of reading with donation to the Imagination Library

CULLMAN, Ala. – West Elementary’s sixth graders on Thursday presented a donation to the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County.  Vice President of the Friends, Oakleigh Calahan, accepted the check on behalf of the organization. In the spirit of giving, the students raised the money to donate to the Cullman County Imagination Library, an organization that mails books to children under age 5 every month, as part of their Christmas celebration. Each child was encouraged to donate just one dollar to the cause, and many children even brought in a few extra. Working together, the students raised over $190 to...
CULLMAN, AL
‘It’s given me a lot of joy’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman native Taylor LeShea Allen started her business Crew Collective Co. in October 2021 after the loss of her baby boy Crew, who was born with chromosomal disease Trisomy 18. Allen began her woodworking business as an outlet for her grief. The first message on her website is, “On May 3, 2021, we had the most beautiful baby boy, Crew, who stayed with us for two hours before he entered the gates of Heaven. Our heartbeat behind Crew Collective Co. is not only to love and serve the people of our community, but to share with others the hope we...
CULLMAN, AL
Over 800 seniors pack out Stonebridge Farms for annual Christmas party

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Senior Center held its Christmas party at Stonebridge Farms Friday for the first time in two years. The performing band was “Behind the Times.” The room was packed with over 800 seniors and community officials. The Stonebridge staff provided pie and drinks before the director of the Commission of Aging Stephanie Lawson welcomed everyone. Lawson thanked the many sponsors of the event and the members of the Commission on Aging, saying, “These ladies have a passion like no other and they work hard daily to provide service to you, our seniors. Commission of Aging appreciates...
CULLMAN, AL
Devil Dawgs and Daystar Church bring 500 meals to Mayfield, Kentucky

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Devil Dawgs Concessions Inc. partnered with Daystar Church of Good Hope to bring 500 meals to tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky. Devil Dawgs is a veteran owned, self-contained mobile food service which serves high quality concession food like hot dogs, shaved ice, funnel cakes, fried oreos, fried twinkies and nachos. Owners Joe and Pat Brown traveled to Mayfield on Tuesday with three other volunteers, along with Daystar’s outreach team. Joe Brown said, “We went up there and found a distribution point where they were giving out clothes, household items and stuff that people had donated.” The team...
GOOD HOPE, AL
Cullman Electric Co-op HUG program assists neighbors in need

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Home Utility Gift (HUG) allows participants to help other’s by paying their Cullman EC bill. The HUG program was started in the 2007 holiday season, but HUG payments became popular year-round as a method to assist others who are struggling financially due to a lost job, the death of a family member, house fire or other disaster or simply as an act of kindness. Communications Manager of Cullman EC Brian Lacy stated that before the program began, customers would often come to the office to try to pay the bill of a friend in need....
CULLMAN, AL
Dental Arts wins Cullman Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Chamber of Commerce presented this month’s Small Business of the Month Award to Dental Arts. Dental Arts has sponsored events held by the Chamber and they provide services to customers who may not be given treatment in a larger city. Dental Arts partners with dental specialists at the top of their field and brings them to their office so that people do not have to leave town to receive needed dental attention. Dental Arts has been providing comprehensive dental services to Cullman and the surrounding area since 1981. Dr. Kari Bartlett took over Dental Arts in 2015...
CULLMAN, AL
Cullman Elks Lodge collecting donations for Kentucky disaster relief

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Elks Lodge is currently accepting donations of items, as well as monetary donations for their disaster relief fund directed towards the tornado victims in Kentucky.  R.E. Garrison Trucking has already donated an 18-wheeler and driver to transport the donated items.  The lodge is collecting donations Dec. 14-16 with the 18-wheeler departing on Friday for Benton, Kentucky. Collection times are from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the lodge located on Brantley Ave below the Bill Smith Buick GMC dealership.  Items needed include water, both bottled and in gallons, non-perishable food items, blankets, pillows, pillowcases, baby food, baby formula, diapers, toiletry items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene items, adult diapers, first aid items including pain and fever reducers, cleaning supplies such as Clorox, garbage bags, pet food, etc.  Monetary donations can also be donated online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief (Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund) or can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge.  Clothes are not requested at this time.  For more information contact Disaster Relief Coordinator Gwen Parker, at 256-347-1545 or gbparkercullman@att.net.
KENTUCKY STATE
Cullman County, AL
