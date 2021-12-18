Vinemont Elementary welcomes new holiday tradition—a Christmas Tree Trail!

VINEMONT, Ala. – This Christmas season, Vinemont Elementary School (VES) has announced a new tradition. The brand-new holiday project, the VES Christmas Tree Trail, is now located directly in front of the elementary school and features at least eight Christmas trees that have been decorated with ornaments made by students for the holiday season.

Instructional Tech. Support Specialist for Vinemont Elementary, Mandy Redding, shared with The Tribune, “The Christmas Tree Trail is intended to promote the Christmas Spirit among our school and community. There are also trees decorated in memory of Savanna Davis, a second-grade teacher who we lost to COVID complications, and Christian Hart, a beloved Vinemont student who passed away in an accident.”

Redding continued, “In addition to decorating the grade level trees, each grade level chose one or two Christmas songs and sang them in front of their decorated tree for our school Christmas video. Vinemont Elementary School faculty and staff, as well as our students, are grateful to Marvin’s for donating all of our trees this year.”

Community members are invited and encouraged to visit after school hours before dark, and on weekends to see the decorated trees. Vinemont Elementary School is located at 105 High School Rd, Vinemont, AL 35179 .

