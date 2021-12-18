ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn high school para accused of shoving, groping student

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A paraprofessional at a Brooklyn high school has been accused of shoving and groping a female student, cops said Saturday.

Miguel Semidey, 42, was arrested Friday after a 17-year-old student at Williamsburg Preparatory School alleged that he’d grabbed her.

The alleged attack happened Wednesday at the N. 6th St. school, police sources said. The teen said Semidey pushed her from behind in a hallway, asked her if she wanted to fight and grabbed her breast, sources said.

Video captured the shove, but detectives were reviewing the footage to see if it shows the alleged grab, sources said.

After the girl told her familly, cops charged Semidey with forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and sexual abuse.

“This deeply concerning allegation was addressed right away, and this individual was immediately suspended,” city Department of Education spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon said Saturday. “The safety of our students is our top priority and we are cooperating fully with the police department to assist with the investigation.”

Semidey was issued an order of protection barring contact with the victim and released without bail after arraignment Saturday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man shot dead in Bronx road rage clash

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in a road rage confrontation in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said. Aracellio Pellot was sitting in the back of a black Nissan Murano when someone inside a white SUV behind him on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Ave. opened fire, blowing out the Nissan’s back windshield about 5:40 a.m., cops said. Pellot was struck in the back of the head. The Nissan’s terrified ...
Daily News

Colorado district attorney asks court to reconsider 110-year prison sentence for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Kim Kardashian has joined millions of people voicing their support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver sentenced to more than a century behind bars for a fiery crash in Colorado that left four dead. Their calls were answered by First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, who filed a request for a hearing on Tuesday asking the courts to reconsider Aguilera-Medros’ 110-year punishment. ...
COLORADO STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy