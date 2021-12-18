Brooklyn high school para accused of shoving, groping student

A paraprofessional at a Brooklyn high school has been accused of shoving and groping a female student, cops said Saturday.

Miguel Semidey, 42, was arrested Friday after a 17-year-old student at Williamsburg Preparatory School alleged that he’d grabbed her.

The alleged attack happened Wednesday at the N. 6th St. school, police sources said. The teen said Semidey pushed her from behind in a hallway, asked her if she wanted to fight and grabbed her breast, sources said.

Video captured the shove, but detectives were reviewing the footage to see if it shows the alleged grab, sources said.

After the girl told her familly, cops charged Semidey with forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and sexual abuse.

“This deeply concerning allegation was addressed right away, and this individual was immediately suspended,” city Department of Education spokesperson Katie O’Hanlon said Saturday. “The safety of our students is our top priority and we are cooperating fully with the police department to assist with the investigation.”

Semidey was issued an order of protection barring contact with the victim and released without bail after arraignment Saturday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.