Limited parking spaces at RSW

By Cashara Quinn
 4 days ago
As the holiday season is approaching, it is getting more and more difficult for motorists to find parking spaces at the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

Airport officials made a statement early Saturday morning stating that parking lots are nearing capacity and that parking spaces are not guaranteed for flyers. The Lee County Airport Authority urged travelers to be dropped off at the airport, if possible, by friends, family or rideshare.

Airport executives have estimated that 300-360 flights will take place through the airport daily until January 5, 2022.

