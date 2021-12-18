ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrap up holiday shopping with these 18 top deals from Amazon

By BestReviews, Jennifer Manfrin
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you are looking for a few last-minute gifts or a treat for yourself, there are still many great deals to be found. We browsed Amazon for deep discounts and found an awesome drone , a top-selling espresso machine and much more.

Our list of the best Amazon deals of the day includes many items that will arrive in time to wrap and place under the Christmas tree. So as you prepare for the fast-approaching holidays, spend a little time this weekend shopping and saving with our latest deals roundup.

Best deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiPLJ_0dQe3e8m00

Sony A80J 77-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV: $501.99 off at Amazon

With impressive sound, remarkable image quality and speedy smart technology, Sony’s Bravia XR TV takes home entertainment to the next level. The huge 77-inch screen adds to the lifelike quality of your favorite shows, movies and sports, which you can find via built-in Alexa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnriv_0dQe3e8m00

Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector: $400 off at Amazon

The Cosmos Max Projector will turn any room into a home theater thanks to its ability to produce a huge display in 4K resolution. While it’s great for showing old videos, it’s also compatible with top streaming apps for endless entertainment possibilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goaq9_0dQe3e8m00

DJI FPV First-Person View Drone Combo: $300 off at Amazon

If you’re looking for an awe-inspiring present for the drone enthusiast in your life, you can’t go wrong with a DJI drone. This model offers an outstanding 4K camera that takes amazing photos. It’s fun to fly, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfSEk_0dQe3e8m00

Apple iMac: $299.01 off at Amazon

It’s difficult to decide what’s best about the Apple iMac — the immersive 5K Retina display? The awesome memory? Maybe the speedy performance? You don’t have to decide, because this model offers it all, along with a practical 27-inch screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFFde_0dQe3e8m00

Eufy Security EufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System: $87 off at Amazon

The EufyCam 2 Pro makes an excellent gift for a new homeowner. The comprehensive system offers four cameras to keep a close watch on a home’s perimeter. It’s easy to set up and pair with a smartphone for intuitive monitoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nh7Ri_0dQe3e8m00

JKing Electric Skateboard: $82.35 off at Amazon

This electric skateboard performs like a pro, hitting speeds up to 26 miles per hour. Safety lights, durable construction and a powerful motor are highlights of the extensive feature set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TanMi_0dQe3e8m00

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $210 off at Amazon

Any do-it-yourselfer will love DeWalt’s six-tool combo kit, ideal for home repairs as well as new projects. It comes with a drill/driver, grinder, oscillating multi-tool, an impact driver and circular and reciprocating saws, plus two batteries so the cordless tools are always ready to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zh9q_0dQe3e8m00

Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine: $90 off at Amazon

Want to impress the espresso connoisseur on your list? The Duo Temp Pro makes flavorful brews with perfectly frothed milk, just like you’d expect from top coffeehouses. It comes well-stocked with essential accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpGgH_0dQe3e8m00

Mevo Start Wireless Live Streaming Camera: $60 off at Amazon

From adventurers to influencers, the Mevo live streaming camera is designed for portability and effortless live streaming with versatile connectivity. HD resolution and quality audio deliver pro-level results on top platforms. It’s straightforward to set up and gets long battery life, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376KDU_0dQe3e8m00

Sidiz T50 Home Office Desk Chair: $53.85 off at Amazon

Anyone who works from home or spends a lot of time on a computer needs a comfortable chair like this model that features adjustable armrests and lumbar support. The back is made of breathable mesh for added comfort during hours of work or play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCxfo_0dQe3e8m00

SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker: $14.99 off at Amazon

Don’t let the SoundBot’s size and low price fool you — this Bluetooth speaker has a lot to offer in a small package. In addition to clear sound and reliable connectivity, it boasts a water-resistant build so the entertainment doesn’t have to stop in wet conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdqEH_0dQe3e8m00

Logitech 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System: $99.01 off at Amazon

Setting up a home theater is easy with this Logitech 5.1 system that produces surround sound with cinema-like quality. The console sports a sleek, modern design so it fits nicely with existing components.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsF5k_0dQe3e8m00

Ivation 6-in-1 Wine Gift Set: $5 off at Amazon

If you always buy a bottle of wine for a wine lover, pair it with this gift set that has a rechargeable electric opener and aerator. What’s more, it includes a vacuum preserver for fresh, delicious wine every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMRik_0dQe3e8m00

Hover-1 Titan Electric Hoverboard: $50 off at Amazon

This sporty hoverboard can travel up to 8 miles with each charge for long-lasting rides. The built-in Bluetooth speaker pairs easily with a smartphone to set ride time to music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKT1m_0dQe3e8m00

Lego Minecraft Building Kit: $11.99 off at Amazon

Not only will this Lego kit appeal to a young builder, it also features a Minecraft theme young fans will love. It’s appropriate for ages 8 and up, so it’s a good option for kids who have mastered standard Lego building bricks and are ready to discover a more challenging kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c82i_0dQe3e8m00

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler: $133.79 off at Amazon

Yeti products are rugged and built for adventures, and this cooler is made to be easy to maneuver to the campsite, backyard cookout or beach trip. That’s because it has tough wheels and a strong handle for superior portability. The spacious interior can accommodate as many as 45 cans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpBcK_0dQe3e8m00

Baby Trend EZ Bouncer: $18 off at Amazon

The EZ Bouncer by Baby Trend keeps baby engaged for hours with built-in music, a toy bar and soft, comfortable design. Parents will appreciate the three-point safety harness that will keep a little one safe and secure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6WPr_0dQe3e8m00

Cuisinart Coffee Center: $210.91 off at Amazon

Sometimes coffee lovers need a full pot, and other times a single cup will do. With the Cuisinart Coffee Center, they can brew coffee their way — there’s a 12-cup carafe on one side and a single-cup brewer on the other, all in one sleek machine.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

