ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to give omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

By Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was updated at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. President Joe Biden will give an omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the holidays. “Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Xavier Becerra
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Potus#Administration#Americans#Nbc News#The Los Angeles Times#The White House
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask." Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy