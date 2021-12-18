ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

BBC should be using its reach to get through to unvaccinated communities

By Julian Knight MP
 4 days ago

THE pandemic has seen a whole host of people rise to the challenge of what lay before us.

Volunteers at vaccine centres, social care workers and of course our brilliant NHS staff — but what about our national broadcaster, the BBC?

The BBC has lost sight of what really matters to the British people
Millions are still to have a first or second jab Credit: AFP

Up until now, I think the journalists at the BBC have tried to tone down the hysteria but I’m afraid since Omicron darkened our shores they have lost sight of what really matters to the British people.

Let me be straight, the parties in Downing Street — if proven — are appalling and hypocritical.

The public have been rightly sickened by what they have heard and I look forward to Sue Gray, an incredibly forensic inquisitor, getting to the bottom of this affair.

The BBC has been right to report it and I wouldn’t want to stand in its way.

But over the last couple of days, the focus on parties that has taken place — a year ago, don’t forget — means I’m starting to wonder if the distaste many feel in the BBC clearly for our PM is getting in the way of asking the questions about Covid that need to be asked.

The country needs to be looking forward to getting out of this pandemic and learning to live with it.

A major focus should be on using the BBC’s reach to get through to communities who are unvaccinated and are refusing the jab. Millions are still to have a first or second jab.

Vaccine uptake in London has been incredibly slow — a third of people haven’t had a single dose.

Staggeringly, the 14 areas with the lowest uptake in the whole country are in the capital.

The BBC is funded by taxpayers to around £3.2billion a year and it needs to be spent wisely.

The corporation can get to parts of the country others can only dream of.

We need to pull together at times like this and the BBC can lead the way.

IN THIS ARTICLE
