My parents own T&K Tree Service, making myself a second generation tree trimmer. My grandparents own Richardson Farms on the west side of Jacksonville and each of their sons owning their own business or working on the farm. Myself, and my little sister Gracie, graduated from Triopia High School. In high school I played football and went on to play at Illinois College. I graduated from IC in 2017 with a Bachelors in Business Management and a Minor in Accounting. I currently live in Concord with my girlfriend and two dogs, Millie and Harper.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO