Los Angeles County, California – According to several media sources, two motorists were arrested after a USC student was murdered while crossing a road near campus. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victim as Arian Rahbar, 21. According to police, Rahbar was walking home from the store and was crossing Jefferson Boulevard near his residence when two street racers came barreling down the street and struck him.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO