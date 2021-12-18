‘Saturday Night Live’ airs with limited cast, no audience due to COVID concerns

NEW YORK — NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” was still “live from New York,” but there were less players on stage. And the actors who were there played to an empty Studio 8H.

SNL first announced the changes in a tweet, citing a “recent spike in the Omicron variant” and an “abundance of caution.”

People who won tickets will be reached out to by the show, according to a tweet.

Some fans waiting outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday expressed disappointment in the decision.

“People were very excited,” Alexander Velasquez said, “it’s the last one of the year.”

For others, like one quartet from Los Angeles, the decision came as a relief. Instead of waiting outside in the cold for tickets, the group decided to opt for their warm hotel rooms.

Scheduled musical guest Charli XCX also pulled out of Saturday’s show after the initial announcement.

“I am devastated and heartbroken,” the pop star wrote in a tweet. “I am currently safe and healthy, but of course very sad.”

This was just the latest blow to New York’s entertainment scene.

MSG Entertainment canceled its Christmas Spectacular for the rest of the season Friday. And six Broadway shows, including Hamilton and Moulin Rouge, went dark because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

“It’s kind of a catch-22,” Broadway fan Amanda Bergeron said. “It’s a good thing because you don’t want to keep the spread going, but it’s also sad because it’s Christmas and people come to see the shows.”

