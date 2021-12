Enjoy watching Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Country Boy" with Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley for an episode of CMT Giants . . . This Alan Jackson and George Strait collaboration occurred in 2008 for an episode of CMT Giants focused on Alan Jackson. This Alan Jackson hit was the third single from his album “Good Time” and was released in September 2008. In January 2009, “Country Boy” became his twenty-fifth Number One hit on the Billboard country singles charts, as well as the third straight Number One from the album.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO