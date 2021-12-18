ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Nate Schmidt: Under the weather

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Schmidt was sent home from Saturday's practice because he was feeling ill, Scott Billeck...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Jets' Nate Schmidt: Returns to practice Tuesday

Schmidt (illness) was back at practice Tuesday after dealing with a non-COVID illness, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports. While Schmidt hasn't scored a goal in his last 16 contests, he has still racked up seven helpers, including four with the man advantage, over that stretch. Schmidt's return to action ahead of Monday's clash with Minnesota will likely see Nathan Beaulieu dropped from the lineup.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
Person
Nathan Beaulieu
Person
Nate Schmidt
#Jets #Weather
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL

