ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Facing Kraken on Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Skinner will start Saturday in Seattle. Skinner has lost three...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger makes friendly bowl wager with Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
CBS Sports

Kimera Bartee, Tigers first base coach and former MLB player, dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach and former major-league outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly Monday at the age of 49. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Bartee's passing with a statement released on Tuesday:. "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Another game postponed

Stamkos and the Lightning will not face the Coyotes on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Barring another change, Tampa Bay is still expected to face the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Stamkos has racked up 13 goals and 34 points through 28 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Shelled in loss

Talbot allowed six goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Stars. The seventh goal was an empty-netter. Talbot was pulled with about nine minutes left in the third period as the Wild unsuccessfully tried to come back from a three-goal deficit. It was a third straight loss for the 34-year-old, who is now 15-7-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage after this ugly outing. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL has postponed all games after Tuesday through the holiday break -- the Wild's game against the Red Wings scheduled for Thursday had previously been postponed due to the latter team's COVID-19 outbreak. Talbot will try to end his skid next Monday against the Jets.
NHL
FanSided

5 Chicago Bears who should be benched immediately

We just saw the Chicago Bears spiral out of control once again on Monday night versus their divisional rival, Minnesota Vikings. To be fair, the Bears were without 14 players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Not to mention, the offense actually gained 177 more yards than the Vikings, but just could not find a way to put it in the end zone.
NFL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Making slow progress

Martinez (face) has not resumed skating yet but head coach Pete DeBoer expects the defenseman to return to practice after the holiday break, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Martinez has been out since Nov. 11 after he took a skate to the face. While unconfirmed, it's believed he's been...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Johnathan Abram Will Miss Remainder of Season

This is not the first time Abram has dealt with shoulder dislocations. During Week 6, he was dealing with a shoulder injury but still managed to play in the game against the Broncos. The Raiders (7-7) still remain in the AFC Playoff picture after defeating Cleveland. Currently, Las Vegas is...
NFL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Thursday's game postponed

Giroux and the Flyers will not face Pittsburgh on Thursday due to a COVID-19 related postponement, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. As of now, Philadelphia is still expected to take on the Capitals on Tuesday. Giroux currently leads the team with 25 points through 29 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Titans' Chris Jackson: Receives return designation

Jackson (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Jackson landed on injured reserve in late November with the foot injury but has now been cleared to practice. The 23-year-old now has a 21-day window during which he can be activated before reverting to injured reserve for the rest of the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Magic's Mychal Mulder: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Mulder was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Wednesday. Mulder will be one of six players for the Magic to miss Wednesday's contest against the Hawks due to COVID-19 protocols. In his absence, recent G League signees' Hassani Gravett, B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield will all be candidates for extended minutes.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy