Why was the Netflix show Julie and the Phantoms canceled?

By Nina Clevinger
 4 days ago
JULIE AND the Phantoms is a supernatural musical series that premiered on Netflix is 2020.

Executive producer Kenny Ortega announced the show will not be renewed for a season two on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Why was Julie and the Phantoms canceled on Netflix?

According to Kenny Ortega, Netflix did not pick up Julie and the Phantoms for a second season following its premiere on September 10, 2020.

"Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie," Ortega wrote via Instagram.

"We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and #perfectharmony in all you pursue!"

Based on the Brazilian television series Julie e os Fantasmas, the Netflix adaptation of the show followed Julie Molina - a teenage musician - who summons the ghost of dead rock stars.

What was Julie and the Phantoms about?

Julie and the Phantoms followed teenage Julie as she formed a band with dead rockers.

The show starts off with three members of a 1990s band dying from a bout of food poisoning, and then being summoned by Julie years later when she cleans out her late mother's studio.

After seeing her musical talent, the dead rockers encourage Julie to return to performing - something she hadn't done since her mother died.

She ends up performing at a pep rally at her school, and the ghosts join her on stage. After realizing everyone can see them while they perform, they start a band.

The show follows Julie and the ghosts as they navigate their new lives, both alive and undead.

Madison Reyes appeared as Julie in the Netflix series Credit: � 2020 Netflix, Inc.

Who starred in Julie and the Phantoms?

Madison Reyes

Madison Reyes starred as Julie, the main character of the show.

Born in 2004, the singer and actress won an MTV Award for her role in the Netflix series, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

Charlie Gillespie

Born in 1998 in Canada, Charlie Gillespie had a recurring role in Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2017.

He has appeared in numerous films and shows since then, including Charmed and The Rest of Us.

In Julie and the Phantoms, Charlie portrayed the character of Luke, a dead musician who comes back as a ghost.

Owen Patrick Joyner

Owen Joyner got his start on Nickelodeon, where he appeared in multiple series.

He appeared as Alex in Julie and the Phantoms, one of the dead rock stars in Julie's band.

Jeremy Shada

Best known for voicing the character of Finn the Human on Adventure Time, Jeremy Shada starred as one of the dead rockers, Reggie, on Julie and the Phantoms.

Hailing from Idaho, Jeremy moved to Los Angeles with his family to pursue an acting career as a child.

Jadah Marie

Born in 2005, Jadah Marie is no stranger to the acting world. Her first appearance on television came in 2016 with a guest starring role on Blue Bloods, followed by a recurring role on Mann and Wife.

She starred in Disney's Descendants 3, before stepping into her role of Flynn, Julie's best friend on the show.

The Independent

The 10 best TV shows of 2021, from Squid Game to Clarkson’s Farm

When you woke up on 1 January, did you think you’d be watching as much television as you did last year? Probably not. Big mistake. Locked down again, you watched more than ever.It has been a year of mild but pleasant surprises. The biggest Netflix series of all time – according to Netflix, anyway – was Squid Game, an allegorical drama about a murderous gameshow. Kate Winslet gave perhaps her most nuanced performance as a detective (and grandmother!) in a coal town in Pennsylvania. Jeremy Clarkson found redemption in a handful of topsoil. Disney Plus showed it could do grown-up...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Bad News For Nightmare Alley: Why Showings Of The Guillermo Del Toro Film Are Being Cancelled For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is getting strong reviews from critics and from the fans who have seen it. However, what it is not doing is setting the box office on fire. Unfortunately, it’s not looking like that’s going to be changing, even with the positive word of mouth. That's because the number of screenings of Nightmare Alley are reportedly being slashed in order to put Spider-Man: No Way Home on more screens. And many are blaming Disney for doing this to itself.
MOVIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Benzinga

Read Why Benchmark Is Bearish On Netflix

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan reiterated a Sell on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and lowered the price target to $470 from the prior $485 (21.4% downside). The analyst believes Netflix is “more of a media name than a moated category killer tech entrant.” The analyst remains on the Sell-side as “creative execution remains erratic.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

GMB: Why has ITV cancelled morning show over Christmas?

ITV viewers have been left shocked by the announcement that Good Morning Britain episodes have been cancelled.The channel’s breakfast show will take an extended break, meaning it will no longer be on air as normal until 2022 after it stops for Christmas.GMB was set to be broadcast on 29-31 December, but has now been pulled from the schedules to “protect” the presenters and crew from Covid-19.ITV’s decision comes after the rise in cases across the UK. The channel is already taking measures against rising rates by shooting Monday’s episode of Lorraine (20 December) from the same studio as GMB.A...
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

KISS explains why they cancelled their Las Vegas shows

From December 2021 through till February of 2022, KISS was lined up to perform at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. However, that has all been cancelled. In October, it was announced that the shows were not going ahead but showrunner Doc McGhee reassured fans that they would reschedule. Gene...
MUSIC
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘1883’ Has Biggest Debut for New Show on Cable Since 2015

As Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe expands, so does its audience. After “Yellowstone’s” Season 4 premiere in November soared to 14.7 million viewers — an impressive feat in today’s bleak linear TV landscape — “1883,” the neo-western prequel, had the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015. The MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios production’s “sampler special” drew 4.9 million viewers on Paramount Network following a new episode of its Emmy-nominated predecessor. The first two episodes of the prequel will be broadcast on cable after “Yellowstone” on Sunday nights, but all other episodes will be exclusively on the re-branded ViacomCBS streamer. In...
TV SERIES
