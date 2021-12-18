ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Leeds supporter after allegations of racist abuse directed at Arsenal substitutes Nuno Tavares and Nicolas Pepe during first half of visitors' win at Elland Road

By David Coverdale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police have arrested a Leeds fan following accusations of racist abuse directed towards Arsenal players at Elland Road.

The Gunners reported the incident during the first half of their 4-1 Premier League win on Saturday night, with the alleged taunts understood to have been aimed at substitutes Nicolas Pepe and Nuno Tavares.

Leeds said in a statement: 'Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal are underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation.

Police have arrested a Leeds fan following accusations of racist abuse in the Arsenal game
The alleged taunts were understood to have been aimed at Nicolas Pepe (L) and Nuno Tavares (R)
'Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games.'

Half-an-hour into last night's clash, Arsenal sub Rob Holding was seen speaking to fourth official John Brooks about the apparent racist language from a fan in the West Stand. Referee Andre Marriner then came over to the dugout and spoke to Leeds coaches about the claim.

At full-time, police went down to the pitch to speak to Emile Smith Rowe, who was on the Arsenal bench during the first half, and other members of the visiting staff.

Referee Andre Marriner (L) was involved in talks after the alleged incident during the first half
Police also spoke to Emile Smith Rowe (R) who was on the bench in the first half, at full time

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: 'Unfortunately, I can confirm that it was reported to the stadium manager, and the authorities will deal with it. One of the players sat on the bench heard these comments.

'I am very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it. But it is a single person. I don't think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.

'It was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened.'

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa added: 'I am against all acts of discrimination.'

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, claimed at full-time that a 'single person' was responsible

