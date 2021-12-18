Bears rule out Jason Peters (ankle), leaving Teven Jenkins in line to start at left tackle

(670 The Score) The Bears have ruled out veteran left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) for their game against the Vikings on Monday night, putting rookie Teven Jenkins in line to make his first NFL start.

Jenkins replaced Peters during Chicago's loss at Green Bay last Sunday after Peters suffered what was later deemed to be a high ankle sprain. It's unclear whether Peters will return this season.

The Bears officially listed linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) as questionable for Monday night. Smith suffered the hamstring injury last Sunday. Hicks hasn't played since Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.

The Bears ruled out cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion) and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm fracture). Receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful to play.

The Bears don't anticipate placing any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, coach Matt Nagy indicated. The team activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from that list Saturday morning.

The Bears also promoted pass rusher Ledarius Mack from the practice squad and signed quarterback Ryan Willis to the practice squad.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .