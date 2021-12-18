ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears rule out Jason Peters (ankle), leaving Teven Jenkins in line to start at left tackle

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jc1ej_0dQe1IqU00

(670 The Score) The Bears have ruled out veteran left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) for their game against the Vikings on Monday night, putting rookie Teven Jenkins in line to make his first NFL start.

Jenkins replaced Peters during Chicago's loss at Green Bay last Sunday after Peters suffered what was later deemed to be a high ankle sprain. It's unclear whether Peters will return this season.

The Bears officially listed linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) as questionable for Monday night. Smith suffered the hamstring injury last Sunday. Hicks hasn't played since Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.

The Bears ruled out cornerback Xavier Crawford (concussion) and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm fracture). Receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful to play.

The Bears don't anticipate placing any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, coach Matt Nagy indicated. The team activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from that list Saturday morning.

The Bears also promoted pass rusher Ledarius Mack from the practice squad and signed quarterback Ryan Willis to the practice squad.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy doesn’t regret his reaction that earned 1 of 9 Chicago Bears penalties. Said Robert Quinn: ‘Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy.’

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t regret his fiery outburst at officials that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Monday night at Soldier Field. Nagy was flagged between the first and second quarters of the 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after safety Deon Bush was called for a hit to a defenseless receiver. The Bears had stopped the Vikings on the third-and-7 play at ...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Teven Jenkins in ‘Tough Situation' in OL Debut

Mustipher: Jenkins put in 'tough situation' in OL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the moments Bears fans have been clamoring for over the past few weeks came to fruition on Sunday Night: Teven Jenkins getting his NFL first action at left tackle. It was a highly-anticipated look at what the future might be with Jenkins and Borom at the edges, protecting Justin Fields. Unfortunately it didn’t go all too well.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields 'liked' Teven Jenkins sticking up for him

The Chicago Bears finally saw a bit of that mean streak from Teven Jenkins, a part of why he was drafted in the second round. After a borderline late hit on Justin Fields, Jenkins confronted a Minnesota Vikings defender and quickly found himself outnumbered. After some pushing and shoving and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Willis
Person
Akiem Hicks
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’ — plus our Week 15 predictions

The Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy have gone 5-1 against the Minnesota Vikings since 2018. But the Bears have an extra obstacle Monday night at Soldier Field when they take on the Vikings in the first of two meetings in the final four weeks of the season. As of Sunday night, the Bears had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all three coordinators also were in COVID-19 safety ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why doesn’t the organization care as much as the fan base? Where does German Ifedi come off shoving Teven Jenkins? And will Thomas Graham Jr. see more action after an impressive debut?

The Chicago Bears offense struggled mightly Monday night in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Solder Field. Despite a spirited effort from their defense, the Bears (4-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, so the focus officially shifts to 2022. Brad Biggs answers questions about Bears ownership, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, quarterback Justin Fields and ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Vikings#Akiem#Twitter
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
575
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy