ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Hawkeye' Funko Pops Features Two Versions of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkeye has been filling Marvel fans with so much joy this holiday season and one of the major series plot points thus far has been the return of Florence Pugh’s Yelena who made her debut earlier this year in Black Widow. Like past Marvel shows on Disney+, with each new episode...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Exits Film With Chris Evans, But Now He’ll Reteam Up With A Knives Out Co-Star

For Marvel fans looking forward to that Black Widow/Captain America reunion, those dreams have been dashed, as Scarlett Johansson has exited the Apple TV+ adventure film Ghosted with Chris Evans. While fans may be disappointed, they may have another reason to watch the romantic adventure now. Johansson leaving the production has cleared the lane for an unexpected Knives Out reunion.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
97.5 NOW FM

Florence Pugh Says She’s Been Blocked From Posting on Instagram After ‘Hawkeye’ Photos

Florence Pugh claims that she has been blocked from sharing photos from her recent appearance on Hawkeye following complaints that she spoiled her episode debut. On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Pugh revealed in an Instagram Story posted hours after the premiere of Episode 4, "Partners, Am I Right?," that she can no longer post about her guest-starring role as Yelena Belova in the Disney+ series. Her role as Yelena originated in the Black Widow MCU film that premiered earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Widow's Florence Pugh Breaks Silence on Hawkeye Return

Hawkeye is moving right along. As of this writing, two-thirds of the show's six episodes have already been released, and the latest offering may have been the series' biggest episode yet. Despite reports of her involvement months ahead of time, this week's episode of the Marvel show surprised fans with the highly anticipated return of Yelena Belova, the assassin played by Florence Pugh during the events of Black Widow.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funkos#Maskless#Chase#Echo#Mcu
ComicBook

Hawkeye Directors Tease Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova's Story Isn't Over Yet

The moment fans have been waiting for finally happened in the fourth episode of Hawkeye: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova came to dish out some punishment to Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) over the death of her sister, Black Widow. Their confrontation in the episode's final moments also included Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who had a chance to stop the Black Widow Assassin, but decided to let her escape after the two shared an intense stare across a rooftop. Directors Bert and Bertie teased more to come from Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova, alluding to their story continuing.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 4 Sees Jaw-Dropping Return of Yelena Belova

Yelena is certainly out to seek revenge. Fans finally got what they've been clamoring for since the beginning of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye and Episode 4 surely didn't disappoint. The action-packed episode was home to several awesome moments but there's no doubt that nothing can top Yelena Belova's much-awaited cameo appearance. Sure, it's no longer a secret to a lot of people that Florence Pugh was set to make her presence felt in the series but her return as the fierce Black Widow Assassin who is out for revenge is still pretty jaw-dropping.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Distractify

Yelena Belova Is out for Misguided Revenge Against Clint Barton in 'Hawkeye'

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 4. The crossovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to make a splash on Hawkeye on Disney Plus. The film franchise is known for its heroes and movie characters making appearances in other stories (and is even making the jump to films from other studios in Spider-Man: No Way Home). But one of these crossovers puts Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in a dangerously awkward position as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) comes after him.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 5 Answers Major Infinity War Question about Yelena Belova

We finally know what happened to Yelena Belova during the events of Avengers: Infinity War!. We already know that Yelena Belova is going after Clint Barton, thanks to the Black Widow post-credits scene. But why didn't we see her in action any time before that? Hawkeye Episode 5 finally revealed something new about Yelena and we now know what happened to her during Avengers: Infinity War! SPOILERS AHEAD PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
TV SERIES
Collider

'Hawkeye': Why Yelena Belova Is More Than Just a Glorified MCU Cameo

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Hawkeye, "Ronin." When it comes to the MCU, with its vast library of main and supporting characters to draw from, cameo appearances are a bit of a given at this point. In fact, since Marvel prides itself on a certain level of interconnectivity between its films and shows (even if it occasionally only results in a passing reference to a "big guy" or the Battle of New York), there's really no such thing as an unexpected drop-in anymore. In most instances, fans have come to anticipate the arrival of someone else, maybe even someone bigger on the scene — which, on the one hand, contributes to the internet version of huddling around the watercooler, but said expectations can also become so tangled up in predictions and speculation that it sort of overshadows what the plot itself is trying to accomplish. (See: Mephisto basically becoming a running inside joke about fan theories after the character failed to make an appearance in WandaVision, an appearance that was never assured to begin with.) It's partly indicative of one of the MCU's greatest storytelling problems — when you've built up a reputation for encouraging viewers to look for the next big thing, it makes it difficult to keep the attention on the existing story and where it's succeeding or stumbling. Fortunately for Hawkeye this week, the arrival of someone we're already familiar with in Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was a way to not only shake things up in terms of character dynamics and challenge the hero-worship status of a certain relationship, but also give us an entirely new perspective on past MCU events.
MOVIES
Collider

Why That 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Ending Is the Beginning We've Been Waiting For

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]. All the way back in February, I wrote a piece titled "Let Spider-Man Star In His Own Movies," which wasn't just about how Tom Holland's tenure as Peter Parker in the MCU always seemed to be tied too tightly to his co-stars, be it Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange, or half-a-dozen villains from a different Spider-Man's movie. It was also about the ways in which the MCU stripped away most of the classic core tenets that have made Spider-Man Spider-Man since 1962; his blue-collar struggles replaced with a billionaire's tech-y toys, his nerdiness with naivety, his native New York City with European trips and outer space adventures. For as dang charming as Holland is in the role and as fun as his appearances so often are, there's just something off about his Peter Parker; the personal nature of your "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is hard to buy when the character's sense of loss, heroism, and self-accountability is tied not to a tragedy of his own, but the loss of a billionaire who died saving the entire galaxy. However! Jon Watts' latest Spidey story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is an ambitious, unruly beast, but its genuinely moving ending is more of a beginning, one that points toward a bright future for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy