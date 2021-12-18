Police arrest teenage boy following attempted homicide in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A teenage boy has been arrested as Pueblo police investigate a shooting that left three people injured.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at approximately 1:23 a.m., Pueblo police responded to the 2300 block of Big Paw Circle regarding a shooting.

2300 block of Big Paw Circle

Two victims were located inside the residence.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital. One victim, a woman, was treated and released.

The other victim, a man, is in critical condition. Police learned a third victim, another man, later

arrived at a regional hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

Detectives responded and took over the investigation. The investigation determined that shots were

fired from a vehicle into the residence. Pueblo police have detained a juvenile male in this case for

questioning. Police are also interviewing several people regarding this active and ongoing case.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. To

remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said police were investigating a homicide. That was incorrect. Police are investigating an attempted homicide. The article has been updated to reflect the correct information.

