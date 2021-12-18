ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Norah Jones Bring Christmas Songs, Chipmunks Classic to CBS’ ‘Saturday Sessions’

By Daniel Kreps
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorah Jones appeared on CBS Mornings’ latest “Saturday Sessions” to showcase a trio of tracks from her first-ever holiday album I Dream of Christmas. Performing with her band from which looked like the CBS studios, Jones...

www.middletownpress.com

