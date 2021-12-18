Person Rushed to Hospital From Strip-Mall Fire in East Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) - One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire today at a two-story strip mall in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

The person's condition was not known, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

``We don't know if it (the transport) was a medical issue or a fire issue,'' Capt. Norman Queen said.

Firefighters were dispatched to 757 S. Fetterly Ave. at 6:04 a.m., according to a county fire dispatcher. The blaze began as a dryer fire on the first floor, extending into the second floor.

``There was a part of the facade that collapsed, which indicated to us that the structure is not stable -- which is why we went into defensive mode,'' Queen said.

