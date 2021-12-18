ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Person Rushed to Hospital From Strip-Mall Fire in East Los Angeles

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ip4x_0dQdzWzu00
Photo: Getty Images

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) - One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire today at a two-story strip mall in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

The person's condition was not known, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

``We don't know if it (the transport) was a medical issue or a fire issue,'' Capt. Norman Queen said.

Firefighters were dispatched to 757 S. Fetterly Ave. at 6:04 a.m., according to a county fire dispatcher. The blaze began as a dryer fire on the first floor, extending into the second floor.

``There was a part of the facade that collapsed, which indicated to us that the structure is not stable -- which is why we went into defensive mode,'' Queen said.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
East Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#Firefighters#Strip Mall#Cns#Accident#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy