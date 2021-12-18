ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL' Drops Live Audience and Musical Guest Charli XCX Due to COVID Spike

By Brian Price
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final "Saturday Night Live" episode of the year will look trimmed down as the live comedy sketch show responds to a spike in COVID cases. Musical guest Charli XCX will no longer perform after the show shifted to a smaller cast and crew "out of an abundance of...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

