NFL

NFL COVID protocol change includes high-risk opt-out option

 4 days ago

With reserve/COVID-19 lists filling up around the league, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced a new set of protocols on Saturday.

The changes include a more targeted testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and the option for high-risk players to opt-out for the remainder of the season.

“The NFL and NFLPA have been engaged with our medical advisors to address the emergence of the new Omicron variant and how to stop the spread to ensure we keep everyone safe and complete the remainder of the season responsibly,” read the joint NFL-NFLPA statement issued Saturday.

The latest protocol updates follow a schedule shuffle that saw Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns moved to Monday, and two of Sunday’s games — Washington at the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams — moved to Tuesday due to COVID-related personnel shortages.

–Field Level Media

