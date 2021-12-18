ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anifrolumab (Saphnelo) Gets Green Light for Approval in EU

By Jeff Evans
Medscape News
 5 days ago

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended marketing authorization for anifrolumab (Saphnelo) as an add-on treatment for adults with moderate to severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), despite standard...

www.medscape.com

Medscape News

EU Green Light for Finerenone for CKD, Growth Hormone for Kids

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued positive opinions for drugs to treat growth hormone deficiency in children, type 2 diabetes and associated chronic kidney disease (CKD), and hyperphenylalaninemia. At its December meeting, positive opinions were adopted for the new drugs somatrogon (Ngenia,...
Cheddar News

Pfizer COVID Treatment Pill Gets FDA Authorization

Pfizer, one of the makers of a currently available COVID-19 vaccine, has taken another critical step forward in combatting the pandemic by getting regulatory approval for Paxlovid, a pill treatment rather than IV or injection as others have been. Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network, spoke to Cheddar about the ramifications of the authorization. "This is huge, especially because we know early treatment does keep people out of the hospital, especially with this antiviral," Parikh said. "The fact that people can start a regimen at home so they don't have to leave and further expose others is a big breakthrough." She also explained how the drug is a combination of two antiviral medications that are not without its risks but should be safe over the short term.
Medscape News

EU Set to Move to Ensure Medicines Continue to Flow Between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland. European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday. The UK’s Brexit Minister, Lord Frost, is understood to be aware of the development...
Medscape News

apremilast

Indicated for any severity of plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. Indicated for oral ulcers associated with Behςet disease. Mild-to-moderate (CrCl ≥30): No dosage adjustment required. Severe (CrCl <30 mL/min) Reduce dose to 30 mg PO qDay. For initial dosage titration, titrate...
Medscape News

Biogen Halves Price of Alzheimer's Drug to $28,200

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc on Monday cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug by about half to $28,200 for an average weight person after facing slower-than-expected U.S. sales on complaints from hospitals that its high cost was not worth its benefits. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the...
Medscape News

EU Strikes Deal With Moderna to Rush COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies to Germany

(Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to rush deliveries of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to Germany and other European Union member states, as cases surge due to the Omicron variant. Governments across Europe are struggling with soaring infections, with some...
Shore News Network

Veolia and Suez gain EU green light for $14.7 billion deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -French waste and water management companies Veolia and Suez won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for their 13 billion euro ($14.7 billion) tie-up to create a global group better able to compete against Chinese rivals. The deal struck in April was marked by a bitter months-long dispute including...
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
