Combating fake news, especially on social media and messaging platforms, has become tough as they seem to be mushrooming. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released this September, incidents of circulation of 'false/fake news' and rumours, a crime under the Indian Penal Code, saw nearly a three-fold rise in 2020 over 2019. A country like India, which is ringed in by antagonistic neighbours, is particularly vulnerable to such spreading of fake news. The government has to proactively come down on them, as they have now.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO