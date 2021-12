Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.

