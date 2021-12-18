Manufacturer breaks ground on expansion that will add jobs in region
MONROE, N.C. — A manufacturer has started work on a new facility in Monroe after receiving the needed approvals from local governments earlier this year.
Bona US held a groundbreaking this week for its 280,000-square-foot building at Monroe Corporate Center.
The facility is Bona’s second at the industrial park and is just behind its existing production facility.
The company says it will invest more than $20 million and create 124 jobs with the expansion.
