Manufacturer breaks ground on expansion that will add jobs in region (Charlotte Business Journal)

MONROE, N.C. — A manufacturer has started work on a new facility in Monroe after receiving the needed approvals from local governments earlier this year.

Bona US held a groundbreaking this week for its 280,000-square-foot building at Monroe Corporate Center.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte announces $250 million investment in step toward racial equity ]

The facility is Bona’s second at the industrial park and is just behind its existing production facility.

The company says it will invest more than $20 million and create 124 jobs with the expansion.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte announces $250 million investment in step toward racial equity)

©2021 Cox Media Group