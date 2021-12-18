ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Manufacturer breaks ground on expansion that will add jobs in region

By Charlotte Business Journal
 4 days ago
Manufacturer breaks ground on expansion that will add jobs in region (Charlotte Business Journal)

MONROE, N.C. — A manufacturer has started work on a new facility in Monroe after receiving the needed approvals from local governments earlier this year.

Bona US held a groundbreaking this week for its 280,000-square-foot building at Monroe Corporate Center.

The facility is Bona’s second at the industrial park and is just behind its existing production facility.

The company says it will invest more than $20 million and create 124 jobs with the expansion.

Firm sells Charlotte industrial site for more than double what it paid

CHARLOTTE — A locally based real estate investment firm capitalized on high investor demand for Charlotte industrial assets with its recent sale of Pressley Business Center. Abacus Capital sold that 61,000-square-foot industrial building for $10.9 million to an undisclosed alternative investment manager on Dec. 16, according to a press release. A deed of sale had not been filed in Mecklenburg County by the deadline.
How Credit Karma is accelerating its presence in the Charlotte market

CHARLOTTE — Credit Karma continues to build its presence in Charlotte, adding hundreds of employees and getting more involved in community work. Since May, the consumer finance company has added more than 200 full-time employees in Charlotte, bringing the total to nearly 400, said Colleen McCreary, chief people officer. Many of the hires were for product and engineering roles. The firm ran out of space in the Calhoun Building in Ballantyne. It has signed on for a larger office in that area, but McCreary declined to give more details.
