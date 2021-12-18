ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts crashes George Clooney’s interview

By Lauren Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Real friends let you crash their TV interviews. Julia Roberts rolled right into George Clooney’s virtual call for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night. Wearing dark sunglasses the actress, 54, slowly rolled into view during Clooney and the star of his film “The Tender Bar” Daniel Ranieri’s chat with...

pagesix.com

