NFL changes COVID testing protocols for vaccinated players

By Ethan Sears
 4 days ago
The NFL may have found a solution to its COVID-19 problem: Do less testing.

The league announced changes to its COVID protocols, the most noteworthy of which will see vaccinated players subject only to occasional spot-testing unless symptomatic. Non-vaccinated players will continue to test daily, but the change will cut down significantly on the number of tests, and effectively allow for some vaccinated players to play if asymptomatic, even if they have COVID.

With so many vaccinated players going into protocol with little or no symptoms after testing positive this week, this approach gives the league a workaround so it can continue to play.

The changes also include the ability for high-risk players to opt out in-season if they’re uncomfortable with the new protocol.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians both advocated for this approach on Friday as the league rescheduled three games due to positive cases on the Rams, Browns and Washington Football Team.

Raiders-Browns is now set for Monday, with Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles on Tuesday. Those won’t be changed despite the new protocols.

“I think we will get to a point, probably this week, that we’ll test only if symptomatic, that’s if you’ve been vaccinated,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “That’s a good thing. Test when you’re symptomatic and that’s it.”

Earlier this week, the league announced a slight shift in protocol that allowed vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return more quickly if they test positive. On Thursday, the league also returned to enhanced COVID protocols, similar to what they dealt with last year.

