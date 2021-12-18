ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Bud Dupree: Activated off IR

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Titans have activated Dupree (abdomen) off injured reserve, Turron Davenport of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Espn Com#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons should consider benching Matt Ryan

After the Atlanta Falcons lost to San Francisco 31-13 the Falcons season is essentially over. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this loss almost assuredly eliminates Atlanta. With far too many teams in front of them and only three games left in the season, it is time to turn their attention to the off-season.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
92.9 The Game

The Atlanta Falcons quit against the 49ers

John and Hugh discuss the Falcons loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and talk about how it looked like the Falcons quit during the game. Also Jon, Hugh, Orin, and Dylan tell you which position group they think is the number one issue with the Falcons.
NFL
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers can breathe sigh of relief on Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stunningly shut out on Monday Night Football by the New Orleans Saints, but the main talking point from the loss was the multitude of injuries sustained by the offense. In addition to the season-ending injury suffered by star wideout Chris Godwin, the Bucs also lost wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette to injury in the game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are. Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well. There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady calls out NFL in fiery rant amid Chris Godwin’s ‘life-long’ injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ title hopes this season took a huge blow after it was announced that Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL and is now set to miss the remainder of the season. Godwin sustained the injury during the Bucs’ embarrassing 9-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and the fact that his services will no longer be available for the rest of the year is an undeniably significant development for Tampa Bay.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy