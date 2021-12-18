ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Cody Hollister: Elevated to active roster

The Titans have elevated Hollister to their active roster, Turron...

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold ruled out for Thursday Night Football vs. 49ers

The Tennessee Titans will be without the left side of their offensive line on the short week.  One of their best receivers will play, though.  The Titans (9-5) ruled out left tackle Taylor Lewan (back), left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder/illness), inside linebacker David Long (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) for Thursday's game...
The Associated Press

Titans host streaking 49ers trying to stay atop AFC South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ grip is slipping not only on a high seed in the AFC but also on the AFC South title that appeared wrapped up on Halloween. Here comes the streaking San Francisco 49ers on a short week looking to improve their own wild-card hopes — or better — in the final Thursday night game of the NFL season.
Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Take On Blown Call Last Night

After the Seattle Seahawks‘ 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last night, much of the conversation focused on the brutal missed pass interference call that cost Seattle a chance to potentially tie the game in the fourth quarter. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t want to put too...
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
