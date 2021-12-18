Titans' Cody Hollister: Elevated to active roster

With only three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still a jumbled mess. So far, only ONE team has officially clinched a playoff berth, which means 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff spots are available. The only team that can sleep comfortably this week is the...
The Tennessee Titans will be without the left side of their offensive line on the short week.
One of their best receivers will play, though.
The Titans (9-5) ruled out left tackle Taylor Lewan (back), left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder/illness), inside linebacker David Long (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) for Thursday's game...
The Tennessee Titans (9-5) host the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) Thursday for their Week 16 showdown at Nissan Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 49ers vs. Titans odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. San Francisco bullied the...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ grip is slipping not only on a high seed in the AFC but also on the AFC South title that appeared wrapped up on Halloween. Here comes the streaking San Francisco 49ers on a short week looking to improve their own wild-card hopes — or better — in the final Thursday night game of the NFL season.
The Titans’ two most experienced offensive linemen will miss Thursday night’s game. Rodger Saffold landed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, while Tennessee also ruled out Taylor Lewan due to injury. A 2019 free agent addition, Saffold has been the Titans’ left guard starter in 44 of...
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media. Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a massive blow on Sunday Night Football. Not only did they lose the game, but they also lost Chris Godwin for the remainder of the year. The injury was upgraded from an MCL sprain to a torn ACL, meaning Godwin won’t be available in the NFL Playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
After the Seattle Seahawks‘ 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last night, much of the conversation focused on the brutal missed pass interference call that cost Seattle a chance to potentially tie the game in the fourth quarter. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t want to put too...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
