ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Generals issue chilling warning — civil war possible if another insurrection is attempted

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KouIh_0dQdw8ke00

Three retired United States generals are issuing a chilling warning about the possibility of yet another attempted coup in 2024. In an op-ed published by The Washington Post, former Army Major Gen. Paul Eaton, former Brigadier Gen. Steven Anderson, and former Army Major Gen. Antonio Taguba expressed concern about what the future holds for America's fragile democracy.expressed concern about what the future holds for America's fragile democracy.

"We — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk," the generals wrote.

The generals laid out a hypothetical scenario that could lead to a divide within the armed forces if there is a repeat of what happened following the 2020 presidential election.

"Imagine competing commanders in chief — a newly reelected Biden giving orders, versus Trump (or another Trumpian figure) issuing orders as the head of a shadow government," they wrote. Worse, imagine politicians at the state and federal levels illegally installing a losing candidate as president."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

If the next election is also contested, there could be a divide when it comes to service members deciding where their loyalty lies. Although they've taken a vow to protect the U.S. Constitution, there could be debates about what that means if a presidential election outcome is fiercely challenged.

"All service members take an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution. But in a contested election, with loyalties split, some might follow orders from the rightful commander in chief, while others might follow the Trumpian loser. Arms might not be secured depending on who was overseeing them. Under such a scenario, it is not outlandish to say a military breakdown could lead to civil war."

The generals warned that a divided military would leave the United States vulnerable in regard to national security. "In this context, with our military hobbled and divided, U.S. security would be crippled," they wrote. "Any one of our enemies could take advantage by launching an all-out assault on our assets or our allies."

Although the 2020 presidential election is behind us, the generals warned that now is the time to prepare for the future due to the ongoing division that still exists across the country. They later added, "With the country still as divided as ever, we must take steps to prepare for the worst."

Comments / 1

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

US Former Army Generals Warn There May Be Another Insurrection or Civil War in 2024

Three retired generals warn of insurrection or civil war in the event that some military members don’t accept the U.S. election results in 2024. The warnings were expressed in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Friday by former Major General Paul Eaton, former Major General Antonio Taguba, and former Brigadier General Steven Anderson.
MILITARY
blogforarizona.net

Three Retired Generals Warn That We Must Prepare Now For the Next GQP Insurrection

Retired Generals Paul D. Eaton, Antonio M. Taguba and Steven M. Anderson write at the Washington Post, Retired generals: The military must prepare now for a 2024 insurrection:. As we approach the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we — all of us former senior military officials — are increasingly concerned about the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and the potential for lethal chaos inside our military, which would put all Americans at severe risk.
MILITARY
The Independent

Army generals warn a ‘Trumpian loser’ could set off civil war after 2024 election

Three former Army generals have warned that a divided US military could result in a civil war following 2024’s presidential election.The warning, among the starkest yet on the future of American democracy, argued that the chances of a “coup succeeding” was something to be taken seriously if the next election result is called into question. Former president Donald Trump repeatedly undermined the results of the 2020 presidential election claiming that it been stolen from him and that President Joe Biden was not the legitimate winner. The lie culminated in a violent attack on January 6 as Congress certified the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Professor says US approaching possible civil war and ‘instability’

A political science professor has delivered a stark warning on the future of American democracy and said the United States could soon descend into conflict and civil war. Barbara Walter, of the University of California San Diego, told CNN’s Michael Holmes on Sunday that she believed the US was rapidly approaching a point of no return for political instability.She added that by international comparisons, the US was no longer a fully functioning democracy. Ms Walter referred to work on a CIA advisory panel that watches for signs of civil war beyond the US – but it’s banned from doing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#U S Generals#Alternet#The Washington Post#Army Major#Americans#Trumpian#Crash Course
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: Don’t Discount Possibility of Civil War in the U.S.

For weeks and weeks, I’ve been warning that calamity and war are on the horizon in this country. I may have even said that we are in a “Cold War” stage, that is engaging in all the hostilities, without shooting, although a lot of shots are taken at Black people daily.
WASHINGTON, DC
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection

A new op-ed by three Army generals in the Washington Post is sobering. It warns that the military needs to prepare for another insurrection in 2024. American Voices host Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, the latter of which tells her, “I feel like we’re in 1939 Germany.”Dec. 19, 2021.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. issues general licenses allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday formalized guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan, providing protection to senders and financial institutions from U.S. sanctions on the Taliban as the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. The Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions...
U.S. POLITICS
Navy Times

Likes, shares and posts now prohibited in Pentagon’s new anti-extremism policy

Membership in extremist groups is still not prohibited by the Defense Department, but an updated instruction released Monday seeks to prohibit pretty much everything that one might do in association with an extremist group. The project of defining extremism for the purpose of punishing those who engage it is like...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
GovExec.com

At Least 458 U.S. Crimes Tied to Extremism Involved Veterans, Active Duty Troops

The number of people with military backgrounds who committed criminal acts motivated by extremist views has jumped during the last ten years, according to new research at the University of Maryland. Without intervention, experts worry, those numbers will continue to rise. What they want to do is get ahead of...
MILITARY
Slate

The End of the Afghanistan War Was Even Worse Than Anyone Realized

It is now widely conceded that America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, the longest in our history, was a tragic bungle of monumental proportions. However, we are just beginning to learn that the final phase of the war—not so much the frantic evacuation but the entire last three years, as we tiptoed toward the exits—was disgraceful in its own appalling way.
MILITARY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy