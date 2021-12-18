ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU LB coach Blake Baker leaving Tiger football program

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker says he won’t be returning for the 2022 season. Earlier in the day, several...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. opts out of Texas Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. announced he will not play in the Texas Bowl to begin preparing for the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive lineman played in all 12 games this season. He had 45 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.
TEXAS STATE
WAFB

LSU standout Alexis Morris signs NIL deal With Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge-based law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys have signed its first NIL deal with an LSU athlete. McKernan proudly announced Monday, Dec. 20, that his firm is partnering with LSU women’s basketball standout Alexis Morris. She is currently averaging 14 points per game for LSU (second best on team) as first-year head coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Tigers have moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

AP Source: Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive

Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday. Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The...
NFL
WAFB

Jags extend win streak with 78-76 win over Kent State

KENT, Ohio. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars extended their winning streak to three games on the season and evened their record to 6-6 on the season as they beat Kent State 78-76 on Sunday, Dec. 20. The Jags were tied 76-76 with the Golden Flashes with 13 seconds left to...
KENT, OH
WAFB

Bengals beat Broncos to leap back into first place

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The defense stood strong as the Bengals defeated the Broncos 15-10 in Denver to leap back into the playoff picture. The Bengals are back in first place in the AFC North with the win and currently the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs with just three games left.
NFL
WAFB

WAFB

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy