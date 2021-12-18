ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne, NH

Northern New Hampshire forest gets $500K preservation grant

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SHELBURNE, N.H. (AP) — A northern New Hampshire forest is getting a $500,000 preservation grant.

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is working toward the permanent protection of the 2,717-acre Shelburne Valley Forest. It stretches from the shoreline of the Androscoggin River to the ridgeline of the Mahoosuc Range.

The society and The Conservation Fund are working together on projects to protect a forest corridor in the Upper Androscoggin Valley, which includes the Shelburne Valley Forest and the Bald Cap Peak Forest.

The grant from the Land & Community Heritage Investment Program will help permanently protect the Shelburne Valley Forest, which includes an 84-mile-packing trail, river fishing and boating opportunities, and diverse habitats such as cranberry bogs and red spruce swamps.

Separately, the Conservation Fund was awarded a $400,000 grant to conserve the 1,030-acre Bald Cap Peak Forest.

Both properties will eventually be owned by the society as a permanently protected forest reservation.

