ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

11 odd Victorian Christmas traditions

By Keith Johnston
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbAxs_0dQdusl300

Many of today's treasured Christmas traditions — including decorating a tree, exchanging presents, and getting a visit from Father Christmas — began during the reign of Queen Victoria (1837-1901). Victorians also indulged in many more unusual Christmas traditions that have largely gone extinct. Some were the last gasp of ancient customs, others were unique to their time. If you'd like to find out more about some of the strangest Victorian Christmas traditions, "Yule" hopefully enjoy the list of 11 below.

1. PLAYING SNAP-DRAGON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emtQ1_0dQdusl300

Play with caution.INTERNET ARCHIVE BOOK IMAGES, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS // PUBLIC DOMAIN

This Victorian Christmas game, popular on Christmas Eve, involved putting fruit on a plate, dousing it in alcohol, setting it on fire, and then trying to pick out the goodies without injuring yourself. It was both dangerous and spooky, as the reflected flames made those gathered around the table look like demons. Even 19th-century writers acknowledged this could be a painful pursuit. "We shall have sport when Christmas comes, / When 'snap-dragon' burns our fingers and thumbs," wrote Victorian poet Eliza Cook.

2. EATING UNAPPETIZING FOOD

Turkey dinners became an increasingly popular main dish at Christmas throughout the Victorian era, though it was often prepared in an unusual way and side dishes could be quite odd, if not downright gross. Mock turtle soup, stewed rockfish, furmenty, and potato pyramids were three recommended accompaniments. Turkey galantine — a stuffed, boiled, and gelatinized cold confection — was a particular favorite for the upper classes in Victorian England.

3. ATTACKING PEDESTRIANS WITH PEA-SHOOTERS

A number of Victorian sources remark on this schoolboy tradition. Young scholars returning home after a long semester of study would fire peas out of their carriage at innocent passersby.

4. SALUTING APPLE TREES

Wassail, an alcoholic punch made with apples, was an ancient but still popular drink at Victorian Christmas gatherings. In apple-growing regions like Kent and Devonshire, farmers would additionally toast or salute the apple tree and pour wassail over its roots in preparation for a good harvest year. Oh, and to ward off evil spirits, they might shoot at the branches with rifles.

5. ATTENDING "SCIENTIFIC" DEMONSTRATIONS

The brilliant scientist Michael Faraday inaugurated the tradition of Christmas lectures on science in 1825, a tradition that continues to this day. During the Victorian period, however, many of these lectures and demonstrations at other institutions were more spectacle than scholarship. The Adelaide Gallery, for example, paired performances of Handel's "Messiah" with fantastical electrical displays, giant projections of microscopic beings, or demonstrations of laughing gas.

6. GOING TO THE CHRISTMAS CATTLE SHOW

"Although we are not amongst the admirers of unnatural fatness, we cannot refrain from visiting the Cattle Show," one 1852 Christmas guide admitted. The Smithfield Club Cattle Show, which began in London in 1799, was a venerable tradition for many Victorians eager to see the enormous beasts that resulted from selective breeding and agricultural innovations in the 19th century.

7. GOING MUMPING

December 21, St. Thomas's day, was for many Victorians the first event of the Christmas season, though it wasn't a particularly happy one. Toothless beggar women (mumpers, from the Dutch word for "mumbling") would go around town collecting alms. The practice was also known as "going-a-gooding" or "going-a-Thomasing."

8. KILLING WRENS AND MARCHING THEM AROUND TOWN

On Christmas day or the day after, the boys of a village would slaughter a wren with a stick, mount it to a broomstick, and march from door-to-door on Dec. 26 asking for money or food. This ancient tradition, said to bring prosperity and fertility, was already dying out in Victorian England, but continued in Ireland. "This strange practice is by no means worthy of association with the other kindly ceremonies of this hallowed season," complained one source in 1852. The hunting of the wren festival survives to this day (using a fake bird) in Dingle.

9. SENDING CREEPY CHRISTMAS CARDS

The Victorians invented the tradition of sending Christmas cards, though their taste in seasonally appropriate art was sometimes unusual. Dead birds, terrifying clowns, and gun-toting dogs were just some of the strange images that appear on cards from the era. "They're only odd to our eyes," Manchester Metropolitan University curator Stephanie Boydell told the BBC.

10. PUTTING ON A RIDICULOUS PLAY ABOUT ST. GEORGE

Christmas pantomimes are still enormously popular in England, but in Victorian times a different sort of comic play was the toast of the Christmas season: St. George and the Dragon. In the play the hero knight (St. George) slays the dragon, but audiences are also treated to other odd characters, including a comic doctor who revives injured parties and Father Christmas, "personified as a grotesque old man," who did not give out presents. "I am not come here to laugh or to jeer, but for a pocketful of money, and a skinful of beer," goes one version of the custom.

11. PLAYING A POTENTIALLY VIOLENT PARLOR GAME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCWlH_0dQdusl300

A rousing game of blindman's buff. BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY, FLICKR // CC BY 2.0

"I have suffered much from Christmas games," William L. Alden wrote in 1900. "I have played blindman's-buff and caught the corner of a particularly hard pianoforte with my forehead." This popular Victorian Christmas parlor game, in which a blindfolded person chases after hiding guests (like the game of tag), was notoriously dangerous — perhaps especially so after a festive libation or two. For all their austere reputation, Victorians knew how to throw a Christmas party.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen's very 'Victorian' approach to Christmas dinner for royal children

The Queen has a "Victorian" approach to the royal family's Christmas celebrations, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady. Any parent will know that fine china and toddlers are a recipe for disaster, which is why Her Majesty ensures there are separate dining areas for the kids on Christmas Day – senior royals would dine in the main room, and the young Princes and Princesses would eat in the nursery.
SOCIETY
williamsonherald.com

Despite delay, Dickens of a Christmas delivers classic Victorian holiday

The 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas was moved to just a single day Sunday after poor weather Saturday, but that didn’t cancel the holiday spirit in downtown Franklin. The festival transformed the downtown streets back in time with plenty of characters from Charles Dickens’ novels, all ready to take photos with the crowd.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Handel
Person
Michael Faraday
The Independent

White Christmas 2021: Will the UK see snow this year?

As we enter the final days before Christmas and temperatures begin to plummet once more, the thoughts of many Britons are inevitably turning towards whether the country will finally see the fabled blankets of snow we promise ourselves every year on a million greetings cards but which rarely actually materialise.Our obsession with the phenomenon cannot be blamed solely on Charles Dickens, who depicted memorably snowy Christmases in The Pickwick Papers and “A Christmas Carol”, as it was a regular occurrence between 1550 and 1850, when the UK was in the grip of a “Little Ice Age” and endured temperatures so...
U.K.
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth cancels traditional Christmas plans amid omicron surge

LONDON — Many in the United Kingdom are hoping to have a relatively normal Christmas this year despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic, but its most famous resident has already changed her traditional plans. Queen Elizabeth II will not spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in eastern England,...
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Eve#Christmas Cards#Father Christmas#Mental Floss#Victorians
The Independent

Kate Garraway reads Love Came Down At Christmas during royal carol service

Kate Garraway has read a passage about love at Westminster Abbey during a royal carol service.The TV presenter, who has publicly charted her husband Derek Draper’s Covid-19 battle, delivered a scripture reading of Love Came Down At Christmas.Standing on a lectern at the Abbey, the Good Morning Britain host read: “Love came down at Christmas, love all lovely, love divine, love was born at Christmas, star and angels gave the sign.“Worship we the Godhead, love incarnate, love divine, worship we our Jesus, but wherewith for sacred sign, love shall be our token, love be yours, and love be mine.“Love to...
WORLD
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's secret Christmas tree that's nothing like her public ones

Her Majesty the Queen goes all out with Christmas decorations, including a 20ft tree at Windsor Castle that's on show for the public to admire – but her private tree at Sandringham House is oh-so different!. Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that as well as the real trees...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
BBC
HOLAUSA

Never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren on display at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth is a proud great-grandmother! During an audience at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, the 95-year-old monarch appeared to have not one, but two framed photos of several of her great-grandchildren displayed on a table. A previously unseen image seemingly featuring five of Her Majesty’s great-grandkids could be seen behind the Queen’s black purse.
ENTERTAINMENT
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Coming Home for the Holidays? The Queen's Special Request For Royal Family Members Revealed

Over the past years, it has been a long tradition that the royal family celebrates their holidays at their beloved Sandringham castle. However, the decades-long tradition was broken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, members of the firm will be back after almost two years, and the Queen is said to be excited; will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally return to the United Kingdom for Christmas?
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy