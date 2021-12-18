ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Gas explosion in Karachi sewer kills at least 12

Bradford Era
 4 days ago

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan's largest city,...

www.bradfordera.com

NBC News

At least four dead after gas explosion in Sicily

“The local representative for the Civil Protection reports that four victims have been ascertained,” Sicily’s Civil protection said in a tweet. Rescuers thought a total of 11 people had been hit by the explosion, the captain of the local fire fighters, Giuseppe Merendino, said earlier on Sunday. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sicily: At least three dead as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

At least three people are reported to have died after multiple buildings caught fire and collapsed in the wake of a gas explosion in a Sicilian town.Rescuers were searching for several missing people among the rubble hours after the blast in Ravanusa, a town in the south of the island, with two women rescued overnight.One of the buildings was occupied by nine members of an extended family. Two visiting relatives — a heavily pregnant woman and her husband — were also on the premises when the explosion occurred, firefighters said.The houses, including a four-storey building, caught fire after a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Huge explosion of gas that was trapped in Karachi sewage system kills 12 and injures eleven more in Pakistan

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in southern Pakistani killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others on Saturday, police and health officials said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi.
ACCIDENTS
arcamax.com

At least 77 dead in Haiti gas explosion. Death toll could rise

The death toll from a gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti’s second-largest city continued to mount Wednesday after one hospital registered two overnight deaths and the leading disaster coordinator for the northern region confirmed 75 casualties. Jean Henri Petit, who heads the Office of Civil Protection for the North region,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

At least seven UN peacekeepers killed, 3 injured by explosive device in Mali

New York [US], December 8 (ANI): At least seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when their convoy struck an improvised explosive device, MINUSMA said in a statement. "This morning, the MINUSMA logistic convoy en route from Douentza...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pbs.org

News Wrap: At least 60 dead after Haiti gas tanker explosion

In our news wrap Tuesday, at least 60 people were killed and dozens injured in Haiti late Monday after a fuel truck overturned and exploded. The United States Congress is on the verge of raising the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion. New data suggests Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is 70 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations from the omicron variant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

NYC Mom Throws 3 Kids Out 2nd Story Window in Narrow Escape From Flames

Children had to be thrown out of their second-story window as flames engulfed their Bronx home just days before Christmas. Firefighters sprayed water on the charcoaled house on Story Avenue in Castle Hill on Monday night, putting out the last pockets of fire that broke out earlier in the afternoon. They say the blaze started on the first floor before spreading quickly to the third, and the Salcedo family barely escaped with their lives.
BRONX, NY
CBS Denver

House Fire Spreads To 2 Other Homes In Littleton, ‘Ember Shower’ Forces A Dozen Other Families To Evacuate

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Early Sunday morning, an accidental fire destroyed two homes, caused massive damage to a third, and forced approximately a dozen other homes to be evacuated, as gusty winds created a “dense ember shower” in the Roxborough neighborhood of Littleton. (credit: West Metro Fire) “It was pretty bad,” said a neighbor, who wished to be identified as Dave. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue) “I woke up about 2:30 a.m. because of the smell of smoke. Checked my own house, then looked out my south bedroom window and saw flames going way above the roofs of the houses,” he said. When crews first...
LITTLETON, CO
The Independent

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash: Everything we know about the gunning down of a passenger plane

Seven years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.What do we know?On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur under the flight number MH17 at an altitude of 33,000 feet. It was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine that day. MH17 crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.Five countries – the Netherlands, Australia,...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Person Hit, Killed By Train In Homestead

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Homestead. First responders were called to the scene at East 6th Avenue and Amity Street Monday afternoon. Police tape surrounded the area where authorities said the person was struck. BREAKING—>Police confirm to KDKA News a person was hit by a train in Homestead. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/Cf7BGz1d22 — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) December 20, 2021 “I heard the horns rapidly honking, enough that it was unusual that I looked out the window and saw the train braking,” said John English, who lives in the building next to the...
HOMESTEAD, PA
The Independent

Shoreditch: Man, 32, dies after being struck by falling object at London construction site

A 32-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling object at a construction site in London. Police were called to the scene in East Road just before 1.30pm on Tuesday after reports of the horror accident. An air ambulance also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.Social media footage showed fire services deploying a ladder to reach the site as construction workers watched in shock. @SkyNews Something big is happening in Shoreditch at the moment. pic.twitter.com/M2EOQyZcwV— Akikur Choudhury (@AkikurChoudhury) December 21, 2021Police have informed the man’s next of kin and have...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Afghan Taliban Stop Pakistan Army From Fencing International Border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has always contested...
WORLD
The Guardian

Pakistan: explosion at Karachi bank leaves at least 15 dead

At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi’s industrial area, police said. A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Ltd, Pakistan’s largest lender, could have been caused by a gas leak. Sarfaraz Nawaz also told reporters that the building appeared to have been constructed over a sewage drain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in southern Pakistan city

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in a southern Pakistani city killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city of Karachi The powerful blast destroyed the HBL bank building. Video footage aired by local television stations showed the entire structure of the Shershah branch was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired...
ACCIDENTS
wlrn.org

More than 50 people killed, and at least 100 injured, in Haiti gas truck explosion

At least 50 people are dead in Haiti’s second largest city after an explosion involving a fuel tanker, a deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien confirmed to the Miami Herald. “We’ve already counted more than 50 dead,” Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said. “We also have a number of people who are injured and have been taken to the hospital.”
MIAMI, FL

