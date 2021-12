PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon confirmed to Eyewitness News the congressmember was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in FDR Park. The spokesperson said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Scanlon was in the South Philadelphia park for a meeting. According to the spokesperson, Scanlon was physically unharmed in the incident. “She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” the spokesperson for Scanlon said. Scanlon represents Pennsylvania’s congressional 5th District, covering Delaware County, parts of South and Southwest Philadelphia and small parts of Chester and Montgomery Counties.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO