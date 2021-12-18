Thousands will receive stimulus checks worth $530 to $3,000, is one yours?

Just a few weeks before Christmas, thousands of students received checks worth as much as $3,000.

$40 billion in all was set aside for students and colleges under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

This was part of the American Rescue Plan.

Since then, colleges across the country have made sure their students are getting any help they might need.

Which students already received stimulus checks?

$9.1 million was given to George Washington University, followed by an additional $14 million.

Students enrolled on or after March 13 were able to apply for stimulus aid.

10,000 applicants have been submitted.

Students have stated that they’ve received between $800 and $2,500 from the college.

Meharry Medical College in Tennessee gave $10,000 grants to 956 students.

Bushnell University sent $642,674 in all to 206 students.

Penn State has given over 31,000 grants worth $1,800, and offers an application for students that need more. If approved they’ll see an additional $1,000.

Florida State University sent $17.7 million in grants to their 16,000 students.

Which students can expect a stimulus check in the future?

Duke University plans to give grants between $1,750 and $3,000.

This money is aimed to help students with costs for their education, food, childcare, housing, and healthcare.

This payment will go out in Dec.

City University of New York students will see grants in Dec. as well.

The students were notified in Nov. if they qualified.

How much they get depends on their need for it and FAFSA.

The University of Rhode Island will give grants worth $1,500 to $2,500 to students depending on family contributions toward education.