ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Thousands will receive stimulus checks worth $530 to $3,000, is one yours?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYU78_0dQduj3k00

Just a few weeks before Christmas, thousands of students received checks worth as much as $3,000.

$40 billion in all was set aside for students and colleges under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

This was part of the American Rescue Plan.

Since then, colleges across the country have made sure their students are getting any help they might need.

Which students already received stimulus checks?

$9.1 million was given to George Washington University, followed by an additional $14 million.

Students enrolled on or after March 13 were able to apply for stimulus aid.

10,000 applicants have been submitted.

Students have stated that they’ve received between $800 and $2,500 from the college.

Meharry Medical College in Tennessee gave $10,000 grants to 956 students.

Bushnell University sent $642,674 in all to 206 students.

Penn State has given over 31,000 grants worth $1,800, and offers an application for students that need more. If approved they’ll see an additional $1,000.

Florida State University sent $17.7 million in grants to their 16,000 students.

Which students can expect a stimulus check in the future?

Duke University plans to give grants between $1,750 and $3,000.

This money is aimed to help students with costs for their education, food, childcare, housing, and healthcare.

This payment will go out in Dec.

City University of New York students will see grants in Dec. as well.

The students were notified in Nov. if they qualified.

How much they get depends on their need for it and FAFSA.

The University of Rhode Island will give grants worth $1,500 to $2,500 to students depending on family contributions toward education.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks: These Students Are Getting Payment Worth $6,300

Stimulus checks have been a hot topic ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Relief began rolling out for adults when the CARES act launched in 2020. Most Americans received a $1200 dollar payment, with an additional $500 per dependent. Between the CARES act and then the American Rescue plan, most Americans have qualified for 2-3 stimulus checks. Additionally, these programs have offered monetary assistance through other avenues other than just a check from the IRS. These programs offered free COVID testing, federal unemployment assistance, grants for small businesses, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Rhode Island State
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
COLLEGES
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Florida State University#Meharry Medical College#Bushnell University#Penn State#Duke University#Fafsa
alabama.gov

Latest Round of Pandemic EBT Benefits to Arrive Starting This Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Additional Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to Alabama children who participate in the National School Lunch Program. The benefits will help feed an estimated 500,000 children enrolled in the program, which provides free and reduced-price meals at school. The benefits cover the summer months retroactively, since new applications were accepted through August and had to be processed by local schools and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).
MONTGOMERY, AL
Republic Monitor

Make Sure To Claim $10,000 Stimulus Check of Your Child Before Christmas, Here’s the Process

A stimulus payment of $10,000 will be made available to children who are presently enrolled in college. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, payouts from the $40 billion Emergency Relief Fund for Higher Education will go to students and institutions around the country. Many institutions have received a share of this money and have begun issuing stimulus payments to students as a consequence.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
alreporter.com

Governor awards $480,000 to assist low-income residents

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded funds totaling $480,000 to assist community action agencies in Alabama with programs aimed at helping lift people out of poverty. The Community Action Agencies Association of Alabama is using funds of $450,000 to provide support to 19 Community Action Agencies across Alabama who offer programs that assist low-income residents with improving their lives and achieving self-sufficiency.
ADVOCACY
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: Parents Concerned About The Cessation Of Monthly Payments

The child tax credit was a lifeline for many families during the pandemic. Since July, 61 million children’s families have received advance child tax credit payments, which increased to $3,000 from $2,000 this year, with an additional $600 for children under six. CNBC reports that a recent study by...
INCOME TAX
wtoc.com

Thousands in Georgia get pre-holiday rent and utility assistance

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 20,000 Georgians have received assistance with rent or utility payments through the Georgia Rental Assistance program, officials said this week. The state’s Department of Community Affairs, which administers the program, reports it has disbursed more than $56 million to qualified tenants and landlords. Among these funds is $1.3 million for utility assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy