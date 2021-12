Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO