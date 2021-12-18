ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man’ leaps to 2nd-highest opening in box office history

By BRIAN ECKHOUSE
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Sony Group’s much-anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is setting box office records. The film had the second-highest opening day in the history of the North American box office, Sony said, trailing on Walt Disney Co.’s “Avengers: Endgame.” It also had the best December opening of all time, the...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

