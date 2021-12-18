ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Hough Wows Fans With Heart-Stopping Tricks During Show

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner Julianne Hough is a great dancer. But did you also know that she can perform absolutely fearless tricks?. Julianne Hough brings the action in a spectacular winter wonderland performance. On Instagram, the 33-year-old dancer posted one of her Christmas-themed performances. You...

Julianne Hough
Brooks Laich
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough is not only talented, but a fearless performer. This week, Julianne resurfaced a performance clip on Instagram from her 2019 NBC Christmas special Holidays With the Houghs. The TV special was hosted by Julianne and her brother, Derek Hough, who both performed jaw-dropping musical dance numbers. In this particular clip, Julianne can be seen on roller skates singing and dancing to the Christmas song "The Man With the Bag."
