‘SNL' Drops Live Audience and Musical Guest Charli XCX Due to COVID Spike

By Brian Price
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final "Saturday Night Live" episode of the year will look trimmed down as the live comedy sketch show responds to a spike in COVID cases. Musical guest Charli XCX will no longer perform after the show shifted to a smaller cast and crew "out of an abundance of...

www.nbclosangeles.com

enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay Times

‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron

NEW YORK — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on Saturday Night Live, but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Will Host Without a Live Audience, Charli XCX Cancels Performance

Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go back to a live audience after the pandemic started in early 2020 and so far 47th season of this long-running sketch comedy show has felt pretty normal, with a full audience filling the room with laughter. However, the Christmas episode just got a bit less jolly as, after a week where Billie Eilish brought down the house in front of a crowded Studio 8H, SNL has announced that there will be no live audience for tonight's episode and musical guest Charli XCX has announced she will no longer be performing. Despite the Omicron variant causing concerns, Paul Rudd is still set to host, which will mark his induction into the Five-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Paul Rudd
imdb.com

Charli Xcx Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Performance Hours Ahead of Airtime Due to ‘Limited Crew’ Caused by Omicron Spike

Charli Xcx will no longer perform on tonight’s holiday episode of “Saturday Night Live” due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in New York City and NBC’s decision to limit the number of crew members working at 30 Rock’s Stage 8H. The musician made the announcement this evening, just hours before the show was set to broadcast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tina Fey Returns To ‘SNL’s Weekend Update With Michael Che — Watch

Dec. 18’s ‘SNL’ episode was a shuffle due to COVID! In a last minute switch, Tina Fey replaced Colin Jost on ‘Weekend Update.’. Cute the time machine: Tina Fey is back on Saturday Night Live! The 51-year-old unexpectedly popped in to host Weekend Update in place of usual host Colin Jost, 38. “It’s not what you think — he’s having work done,” she joked alongside Michael Che. The duo were on the main stage at Studio 8H versus the news desk set up, performing for an audience of just three: Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson and of course, host Paul Rudd.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS New York

See It: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Spotted At Staten Island Movie Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson caused quite a stir when they were spotted inside a local movie theater Saturday on Staten Island. Police officers responded after a huge crowd swarmed the Atrium Theatre. “So they’re walking down the hallway, and I just kind of move out of the way because I see a group of people, and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘Excuse me.’ I go, ‘Oh my god, Kim Kardashian, I’m so sorry.’ Moved out of the way, let them pass, but then their whole entourage came through and then it was just madness after that,”...
#Covid#Snl#City Music#Live Performances#Omicron#Nbc
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC Los Angeles

There Are ‘No Plans' to Shut Down Broadway Even as Covid Cases Lead to Canceled Performances, Theater Group Says

Broadway won't be shutting down despite at least two closed productions and a string of Covid-related cancellations, a theater group says. Nine shows were postponed on Tuesday, including "The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Ain't Too Proud" and "Hadestown." Many of them won't reopen until after Christmas. Broadway precautions include...
THEATER & DANCE
